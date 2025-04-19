"I will forever miss you": Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan is heartbroken as SoCal coach Mike Law passes away

Former reality star Laura Govan has taken a new role coaching Russell Westbrook's Why Not Elite AAU squad, where she coaches her youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas. She is supported by Southern California coaching legend Mike Law, a longtime Team Why Not mentor who has shaped many future basketball stars.

Following Mike Law's passing, Govan expressed her heartbreak on Instagram, mourning the loss of the former Why Not coach.

Laura Govan reacts to Coach Mike Law's passing (Image via Instagram/@lauramgovan)

"This Hit Hard... to my Biggest Hype Man ~ i will forever miss you... Love You Law..." wrote Govan in her Instagram Stories caption.

The Why Not AAU program would not be where it is without Law, who has been a stalwart not just for the Southern California basketball scene but also for Nike EYBL, guiding various versions of Team Why Not to victory throughout the years.

As for Govan, she has plenty of basketball experience, not only as the ex-partner of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, but also as a California basketball standout for Oakland High School. This led her to a basketball scholarship at New Mexico State, which then led her to various coaching jobs before she worked for the Sacramento Kings, where she met Gilbert.

Govan is also a very famous basketball mom, being a common sight in the games of her children, whether it is in the NCAA watching eldest Izela with Louisville, or in high school games at Chatsworth, cheering for five-star son Alijah Arenas. For Hamiley, however, she is the one coaching her.

Hamiley Arenas challenges mom Laura Govan and dad Gilbert Arenas to the USC Speak Your Mind Challenge

Hamiley Arenas, the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and Why Not Elite star, took part in the latest iteration of the Ice Bucket Challenge, which is the USC Speak Your Mind Challenge, which aims to raise awareness about mental health.

Much like the original ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which raised awareness and money for ALS research, this new version involves someone being doused by a cold bucket of water before challenging others.

Hamiley Arenas challenges Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas to do the new ice bucket challenge (Source: IG/ hamileyarenas0)

In Hamiley's case, she challenged her mom, Laura, and her dad, Gilbert Arenas, to also take the challenge and spread awareness about mental health.

