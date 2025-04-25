  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Fans outraged by Tesla's alleged X response to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' Cybertruck crash: "The state of things is bleak"

Fans outraged by Tesla's alleged X response to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' Cybertruck crash: "The state of things is bleak"

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Apr 25, 2025 18:57 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: APR 01 McDonald
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: APR 01 McDonald's All American Boys Game - Source: Getty

After being induced into a coma following a car crash on Thursday morning, Alijah Arenas is now awake but remains intubated. As authorities continue to investigate, the public was outraged as Tesla's official Cybertruck X page allegedly replied to a video of the crash with a joke.

Ad

An LA local named Corbin Williams posted a video of the crashed Cybertruck as he passed it. This allegedly received a reply from the official Cybertruck page that said:

“But I have 'no crumple zone'…Hope everyone’s ok,” the Cybertruck page allegedly wrote.
Image credit: Twitter
Image credit: Twitter

The post, according to reports, has since been deleted. However, a screenshot of that tweet remains, and many slammed Tesla in response:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This crash involved a @cybertruck and this is how Tesla is handling the situation online: by joking about it and boasting about the vehicle’s design, followed by “hope everyone’s ok” the state of things is bleak, man," said one.
Ad

Another shared a better view of Arenas' crashed Cybertruck:

"Looks like they were embarrassed enough to delete it @cybertruck," one person noted.
Ad
"People in power have lost their f**king minds. How in gods name we lost all sense of compassion and humility is beyond me… Tesla and the entire board of directors should be ashamed," one commenter said.

There were also some criticisms of the Cybertruck:

"Those tesla are the worst cars imaginable when it comes to an accident," another commenter added.
Ad
"The number of these stuck in mud or snow, wrecked, or burned is astounding given the minimal number on the road," another critic pointed out.

Alijah Arenas asked if anybody else was hurt after waking up

After Alijah Arenas opened his eyes, his family released a statement and told ESPN that the first thing the five-star USC commit asked was if anybody else was hurt.

Ad
“Although he remains intubated, this progress marks a critical step forward in his recovery," the statement reads.
"This act of courage, along with Alijah’s incredible will to survive, has been nothing short of miraculous. The family continues to ask for the public’s prayers and support as their miracle baby fights his way back to a full recovery. They remain deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by his medical team and the overwhelming love and encouragement from the community.”
Ad

The statement also revealed that Alijah Arenas' parents, Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas, were by his side all the time, along with his siblings, Izela, Hamiley, and Aloni. They also thanked the people who pulled him out, as well as the medical staff who are helping him recover.

About the author
Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Twitter icon

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

Know More

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications