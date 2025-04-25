Fans outraged by Tesla's alleged X response to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' Cybertruck crash: "The state of things is bleak"

After being induced into a coma following a car crash on Thursday morning, Alijah Arenas is now awake but remains intubated. As authorities continue to investigate, the public was outraged as Tesla's official Cybertruck X page allegedly replied to a video of the crash with a joke.

Ad

An LA local named Corbin Williams posted a video of the crashed Cybertruck as he passed it. This allegedly received a reply from the official Cybertruck page that said:

“But I have 'no crumple zone'…Hope everyone’s ok,” the Cybertruck page allegedly wrote.

Image credit: Twitter

The post, according to reports, has since been deleted. However, a screenshot of that tweet remains, and many slammed Tesla in response:

Ad

Trending

"This crash involved a @cybertruck and this is how Tesla is handling the situation online: by joking about it and boasting about the vehicle’s design, followed by “hope everyone’s ok” the state of things is bleak, man," said one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another shared a better view of Arenas' crashed Cybertruck:

"Looks like they were embarrassed enough to delete it @cybertruck," one person noted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"People in power have lost their f**king minds. How in gods name we lost all sense of compassion and humility is beyond me… Tesla and the entire board of directors should be ashamed," one commenter said.

There were also some criticisms of the Cybertruck:

"Those tesla are the worst cars imaginable when it comes to an accident," another commenter added.

Ad

"The number of these stuck in mud or snow, wrecked, or burned is astounding given the minimal number on the road," another critic pointed out.

Alijah Arenas asked if anybody else was hurt after waking up

After Alijah Arenas opened his eyes, his family released a statement and told ESPN that the first thing the five-star USC commit asked was if anybody else was hurt.

Ad

“Although he remains intubated, this progress marks a critical step forward in his recovery," the statement reads.

"This act of courage, along with Alijah’s incredible will to survive, has been nothing short of miraculous. The family continues to ask for the public’s prayers and support as their miracle baby fights his way back to a full recovery. They remain deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by his medical team and the overwhelming love and encouragement from the community.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The statement also revealed that Alijah Arenas' parents, Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas, were by his side all the time, along with his siblings, Izela, Hamiley, and Aloni. They also thanked the people who pulled him out, as well as the medical staff who are helping him recover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More