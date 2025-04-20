Meet Cam Pritchett, Kalen DeBoer's Alabama 2027 recruit who turned down $750,000 transfer offer

Kalen DeBoer's 2027 recruit Cam Pritchett is making waves in the high school football circuit, not just for his athletic skills but also for his dismissal of a $750,000 transfer offer. It has cemented his image as a loyal Thompson Warrior.

Cam Pritchett plays football for Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is a four-star recruit who holds the No. 7 position in Alabama and the No. 15 spot as an Edge for the Class of 2027. Nationally, he is ranked No. 122, per On3.

In his freshman year, he played 12 games, had 40 total tackles with 20 solo, 7.0 TFL and 3.3 T/G. He upped his game in his sophomore year and registered 78 total tackles with 43 solo, 15.0 TFL and 5.6 T/G, per MaxPreps.

In December 2024, he led the Thompson Warriors to the 2024 Super 7 AHSAA Football Championship title, with a 21-7 lead, edging out the Central Red Devils and securing the fifth state title in six years.

He has received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Florida, among others. Although Kalen DeBoer is actively recruiting him, Ohio State is hot on his trail. On April 13, Pritchett paid a visit to the Ohio State and received an offer from the Buckeyes.

On3's Chad Simmons reported the same with the possibility of a second visit.

"2027 4-star EDGE Cam Pritchett visited Ohio State for the first time over the weekend and he is already planning his second visit.

"You can tell that Ohio State is doing things the right way," Pritchett said, per Chad Simmons.

Class of 2027 4-star recruit Cam Pritchett declines lucrative $750,000 transfer offer

On Friday, Cam Pritchett declined the $750,000 transfer offer by another state, creating ripples in the high school football circuit. Certainly, he is not the first athlete to turn down such a lucrative deal. Last year, QB Trent Seaborn declined a seven-figure deal from a trading company.

Information regarding this was shared on its official X handle by '5 Star Football Recruiting' on April 18.

"Rivals 4-star and Alabama's #1 2027 recruit Cam Pritchett turns down a $750,000 transfer offer to start at Thompson HS," read the caption.

In an interview with '5 Star Football Recruiting,' Pritchett opened up about his decision.

"It’s important to me that my legacy is built on integrity, hard work, passion and faith. I want to do that at Thompson.

"...I am so blessed and grateful to even be considered in that way. It’s really an honor and privilege that I do not take lightly or for granted," stated Cam Pritchett.

Expand Tweet

Pritchett's decision came after a thorough and detailed discussion with his family and his personal coach, Issac Hadac.

Fans have expressed their distaste, calling it a 'disgusting offer,' with one fan commenting, "This s**t should not be happening in high school."

As per the NCAA's 2021 NIL policy, high school athletes are free to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness factor, as per the jurisdiction of the concerned state. But, since Alabama is yet to legalise NIL for high school athletes, Pritchett can not legally make monetary deals to his advantage in the state of Alabama.

And since he refused the $750,000 transfer offer, he potentially declined any NIL endorsement approaching his way.

