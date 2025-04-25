  • home icon
Michigan and Notre Dame target Javian Osborne congratulates Round 1 NFL Draft pick Ashton Jeanty for "putting the RB’s back on the market"

By Viraj Mali
Modified Apr 25, 2025 20:24 GMT
Javian Osborne and Ashton Jeanty (Image via Twitter/Javian Osborne)
Javian Osborne and Ashton Jeanty (image credit: x/osborne_era)

Javian Osborne, a four-star running back from Forney High School (Texas), is one of the best players at his position in the Class of 2026. He has received offers from some of the best programs in the country and will take inspiration from the Las Vegas Raiders' latest draft pick, Ashton Jeanty, to further his career.

Jeanty was the No. 6 selection on Thursday. He was also the first running back off the board and became the first draft pick of the Pete Carroll era in Las Vegas. Osborne tweeted a congratulatory message to the former Boise State running back.

"Putting the RB’s back on the market!!!!! Congratulations brother!!!! @AshtonJeanty2@coachdmc You got you one," Osborne wrote on Thursday.

Osborne has yet to announce his commitment. He holds offers from Notre Dame, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State, USC, Alabama and Oregon, among others. The Fighting Irish are the leading contenders to land him, according to On3.

Osborne is the No. 106 prospect nationally and the No. 8 running back in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the No. 14 prospect in Texas.

Javian Osborne has shortlisted Notre Dame and Michigan as his top two programs

Javian Osborne is a heavily recruited prospect in the Class of 2026. He has received more than 40 offers.

Michigan and Notre Dame are the leaders in the race to land Osborne, per 247Sports. The four-star prospect shortlisted the Wolverines and Fighting Irish as his top two schools and spoke about them in an interview with On3's Josh Newberg.

"Notre Dame is like the Dallas Cowboys of college football," Osborne said on April 14. "And then you have Michigan, these are like the two blue bloods of college football. Just talking with the coaching staff and being able to get up to Notre Dame was a big eye-opener for me. Being able to see the campus. I mean, just Notre Dame is big. It’s a prestigious campus, the same as Michigan."

According to 247Sports, Michigan has the best odds of landing him at 75.0%, followed by Notre Dame with a 25.0% prediction.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
