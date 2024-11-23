Mikey Williams High School Stats: Looking at the controversial UCF freshman's career before college

Mikey Williams, a former four-star recruit, committed to the UCF Knights in January. The 6-foot-3 guard played high school basketball for San Ysidro High School (San Diego, CA) and Lake Norman Christian High School (Davidson, NC).

In his freshman season (2019-20), he averaged 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game for San Ysidro. He won the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year award that year.

Williams played his sophomore and junior seasons at Lake Norman Christian. He averaged 23.8 ppg in his sophomore year.

For his senior year, he returned to San Diego. He posted 23.8 ppg, 9.2 apg, 3.2 rpg and 1.0 spg. In the Class of 2023, he was considered a four-star recruit by the major recruiting media services.

Mikey Williams was sentenced to one year of probation on shooting charges

On Mar. 2023, the UCF Knights guard was accused of firing shots at a car containing five passengers in Jamul, San Diego. The bullets hit the car, but no casualties were reported.

As reported, Mikey Williams had gotten into a heated argument leading to the firing and was arrested on Apr. 13. After the incident, he was out on a $50,000 bond. On Aug. 12, he was sentenced to one year of summary probation. In addition to that, the felony criminal charges against him were 'reduced to a misdemeanor.' Regarding firearm possession, he is restricted from owning arms for the next ten years.

Before playing for the Knights, Williams had signed up to play for Memphis Tigers under coach Penny Hardaway. However, the shooting incident mounted legal issues, preventing him from joining Memphis.

He was the first American high school basketball player to sign a multiyear deal with Puma in 2021. However, the firing incident forced the footwear brand to distance itself, and the deal was put off.

