Was Mikey Williams arrested? Gun charges against Memphis recruit explored

Mikey Williams, one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country, was arrested on Thursday in California on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Williams is currently signed to play for the Memphis Tigers next season under head coach Penny Hardaway.

Williams, 18, was booked on suspicion of five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. A charge that no young future star ever wants to be going through.

According to ESPN, Mikey Williams will likely only face one charge:

"There are multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon against Williams, according to police documents, but he is likely to face one charge, per San Diego Sheriff's Department Lt. Gavin Lanning.

"Williams is accused of violating California penal code Chapter 9, Section 245(a)(2), which involves "any person who commits an assault upon the person of another with a firearm." The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison."

The university made a standard statement, saying they were aware of the situation and are trying to gather more information.

This could be huge news for the Memphis Tigers and, of course, Mikey Williams. Since becoming one of the top basketball recruits in America, Williams has also become an internet sensation. The five-star recruit was ranked as high as #17 in the country by 247 and was expected to make a major impact for Memphis.

How does this affect Mikey Wiliams's career

Unfortunately, the 6’2 guard out of San Diego, California, will have to deal with other troubles throughout the early stage of his college career. Although there is a chance that these charges could be dropped, it's going to still play an effect on his life for the next few months.

He might not be able to go to Memphis when he was expected to due to these legal issues. Outside of the fact that this would be huge news for the Memphis Tigers, this would be an even worse situation for a young Superstar. Williams has NBA potential, and hopefully, he didn't throw it all down the drain.

