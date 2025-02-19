"11 to 9": Jermaine O'Neal's son Jermaine O'Neal Jr. claims that he can win on a 1v1 against Stephen Curry

Son of the six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, Jermaine O'Neal Jr. has been making his father proud with his exceptional performance throughout the season. The youngster was a force to reckon with at the Nike Future Games. 'Ballislife' posted a video where a content creator asked some interesting questions from the Dynamic Prep standout.

Ad

"If you could play 1v1 against any current All Star, who would it be and why?" Nasir asked.

O'Neal Jr. seemed to be prepared for something like this.

"Steph, because I kinda grew up around him. My dad was his vet, and, my favorite player... I gotta say myself," he said.

Ad

Trending

"So 11 to 9," Jermaine O'Neal Jr. added.

The 6-foot-5 small forward picked the dribble pull-up as his go-to shot when two down at the penultimate moment. He added that he would go for a 2 or 3, depending on how he has been shooting. An interesting response from O'Neal Jr. was that he would prefer to be a bench player on a championship team rather than being the MVP of a team that missed out on the playoffs.

Ad

The father-son duo has been sensational for the team. They went 23-1 last season, and Dynamic Prep also won the Chick-fil-A Classic Championship. Jermaine O’Neal Jr. reached a major milestone on Wednesday, scoring his 1,000th career point as the Dynamic Prep won against Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes (TACA) with a 93-51 scoreline.

O’Neal Jr. has played 72 games for Dynamic Prep and has charted 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. The four-star small forward is ranked 93rd in his class.

Ad

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. Picks SMU Among Offers From Top Universities

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. received offers from top universities across the nation, including Arkansas, Missouri, Arizona State, Texas and Tennessee. The youngster made his final call on September 18, 2024, and chose SMU as his destination for college basketball.

O'Neal was impressed by the love and appreciation SMU had for him.

“I love the coaching staff and how they appreciate me for me,” he said. “I love the school and everything they’re building there, especially since they’re now in the ACC. So in all, it was a very good visit,” he told On3.

SMU has already landed the likes of Nigel Walls, Jaden Toombs, and BJ Davis- Ray. Fans would be excited to see this packed roster suit up under the guidance of coach Andy Enfield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback