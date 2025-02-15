WATCH: 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal shares proud moment with son Jermaine O'Neal Jr. as he presents him with the MVP trophy at Nike Future Games

Jermaine O’Neal Jr. made a statement at the Nike Future Games, delivering a standout performance for Dynamic Prep in their matchup against Utah Prep. The SMU signee put up 16 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting, leading his team to victory. His efforts earned him the MVP title, but what made the moment even more special was who handed him the trophy. It was his father, six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal.

The father-son moment was captured in a video shared by the NBA Future Stars Now Instagram page on Saturday.

The caption summed it up perfectly:

"Even better: pops handed him the trophy."

Jermaine O’Neal Jr. has been a standout player at Dynamic Prep, where his father also serves as head coach. Last season, O’Neal Sr. led the team to an impressive 23-1 record, including a Chick-fil-A Classic championship victory over national powerhouse Prolific Prep.

Adding to his big week, O’Neal Jr. hit a career milestone on Wednesday, scoring his 1,000th career point in Dynamic Prep’s dominant 93-51 win over Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes (TACA). The victory improved their record to 24-4 overall and 2-0 in the TCAL 6A League.

The Irving, TX native has appeared in 72 games for Dynamic Prep and boasts an average of 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Nationally, he's ranked No. 93 overall, No. 21 among small forwards and No. 9 in Texas.

Why did Jermaine O'Neal Jr. pick SMU?

Jermaine O’Neal Jr. had no shortage of options when it came to his college decision. Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Arizona State and Texas all extended offers, but on September 18, he picked SMU to be his ultimate college destination.

Speaking with On3, O’Neal Jr. explained what drew him to the Mustangs.

“I love the coaching staff and how they appreciate me for me,” he said. “I love the school and everything they’re building there, especially since they’re now in the ACC. So in all, it was a very good visit.”

He will be part of an exciting incoming class at SMU, joining 6-10 point forward Nigel Walls, 6-9 center Jaden Toombs and 6-6 small forward BJ Davis-Ray under coach Andy Enfield.

SMU is kickstarting a new era after bringing in Enfield to lead the program in its first season in the ACC. O’Neal Jr. was his first high school commitment, marking a key early addition as the Mustangs look to establish themselves.

