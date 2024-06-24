2025 class prospect & 4-star CB Jaboree Antoine decommits from Brian Kelly's LSU: REPORTS

Jaboree Antoine, a four-star prospect from Westgate High School, has decided to reopen his recruitment by de-committing from the LSU Tigers' 2025 recruiting class. His decommitment comes as the second major blow to Brian Kelly's recruiting efforts, following the earlier withdrawal of five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Antoine initially committed to LSU in January, announcing his decision after a standout junior season. At the time of his commitment, he was heralded as one of the key recruits in LSU's upcoming class, alongside top talents like quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Harlem Berry.

Antoine's departure now leaves LSU without a committed defensive back for the 2025 cycle.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, despite Antoine's exit, LSU maintains a strong recruiting presence with 12 committed players, positioning them 8th nationally according to the 247 Sports Team Composite.

Antoine played both as a quarterback and a cornerback at Westgate. He is listed as the No. 63 overall prospect in the nation, No. 6 cornerback and No. 2 recruit in Louisiana in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. 247 Sports ranks him as the nation’s No. 136 overall prospect, No. 17 cornerback and No. 3 recruit from Louisiana.

What schools are in the mix for Jaboree Antoine's pledge?

According to Hayes Fawcett, Jaboree Antoine is considering Miami or FSU as well as LSU for his next destination. His decommitment from LSU came on the heels of official visits to the aforementioned universities, where he experienced firsthand what each program has to offer.

Antoine's visit to Miami, the school that first extended an offer to him, was particularly memorable, as he shared with On3:

“I had a fun time, a good experience. Miami was the first school to offer me so I had to give them a chance. Coming down and talking to the coaching staff, seeing everybody, it was building that relationship and I enjoyed it.

“They are the only school that has really been consistent (chasing him) since offering me, text me every day, call me every day, a school that has been in my ear a lot."

Jaboree Antoine also has high praise for FSU's recent success and its reputation for nurturing defensive talent. With 23 wins over the past two seasons, the program has proved its competitiveness on the field. The defensive back also praised the coaching staff for their straightforward approach:

“They kept it real. Comparing it to other programs, they really kept it real with me. They didn’t tell me what I wanted to hear on the OV (official visit), so that really stood out. And I have the utmost respect for that.”

The Tigers also remain a formidable contender in Jaboree Antoine's recruitment process, as the possibility of staying close to home and contributing to the school's legacy still holds sway over his decision-making. Let's see if he decides to lock himself again on LSU's roster.

Also Read: Brian Kelly's LSU gets new weapon to load its 2026 roster as 4-star DL Richard Anderson commits to Tigers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback