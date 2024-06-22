2025 class prospect Andrew Olesh will make official visit to Sherrone Moore's Michigan this weekend: REPORTS

Andrew Olesh, a standout junior tight end from Center Valley, Pennsylvania, is scheduled for an official visit to Michigan this weekend, June 21–23. The Wolverines are among the leading contenders for Olesh, who is highly regarded as On3's No. 3 tight end and No. 78 overall prospect for the class of 2025.

"Michigan is exclusively recruiting me for the tight end position, which really stood out to me," Olesh told On3.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Having visited Ann Arbor only once, Olesh is eager to return and deepen his connections with the coaching staff and players.

"I'm excited to go there again, get more comfortable with everyone, and meet the players," he said.

A highlight of his visit will be his host, Colston Loveland, a projected first-round pick, which Olesh finds significant.

"Colston Loveland is hosting me, and that’s a big deal. He’s projected to be a first-round pick. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with everyone and getting back on campus,” Olesh shared.

Andrew Olesh also praised Coach Moore, stating,

"Last year, Coach Moore took over for Coach Harbaugh and won games, showing he can lead successfully. He’s always checking up on me, and we have a great relationship."

Michigan's recruiting efforts are currently ranked No. 15 by On3, with eight commitments already secured. Olesh remains a top priority for the Wolverines, regardless of position. Olesh's recruitment is competitive, with notable programs like Penn State, Alabama, and Florida in the mix.

Andrew Olesh holds offers from numerous prestigious programs, including Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Syracuse, Colorado, Miami, Michigan State, and Arkansas.

Andrew Olesh strengthens relations with Penn State during official visit

Penn State recently hosted one of its key 2025 prospects, Olesh, for an official visit. He received an offer from the Nittany Lions in January after camping with head coach James Franklin and his staff six times.

Recalling his visit, Olesh told On3,

“We got there Thursday night and just hung out at the hotel. Friday was kind of a meet and greet with all the coaches and stuff. We got to meet everyone and went over film a little bit. Friday was just kind of settling in.

"On Saturday, we did more of the fun stuff. We had a pool party that day, but there were also a lot of meetings and stuff. Sunday was the same thing. It was a good time overall.”

Standing 6'4" and weighing 210 lbs, Andrew Olesh recorded a 4.6-second 40-yard dash. His performance on the field recorded 53 receptions for 973 yards in the 2023–2024 season.