2026 class TE Jude Cascone receives new scholarship offer from Ryan Day's Ohio State

Ohio State has made a major move in its 2026 recruiting efforts by offering a scholarship to tight end Jude Cascone. The Buckeyes added him to their list after an impressive performance at their football camp held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Cascone made an impact on the Buckeyes coaching staff, especially tight ends coach Keenan Bailey. His potential at the camp was enough to earn an immediate offer from Ohio State. The young star expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking his support system for helping him achieve this milestone.

"I’m grateful to my coaches, teammates and family for helping me earn an offer to play football at Ohio StaTE!" Cascone posted on X.

Ohio State's recruiting efforts have been really strong, with the commitments of two high-profile players for the 2025 class: Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord. Cascone could be a promising addition to the lineup for the 2026 class. The camp has already proven fruitful for the Buckeyes, as, besides Cascone, several other promising prospects received offers from the program.

This includes emerging talents like Huber Heights Wayne 2027 wide receiver Jamier Brown, Marietta Walton's unranked 2026 tight end Jude Cascone, Fort Wayne Northrop three-star 2026 wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford, and Pittsburgh Aliquippa 2027 cornerback Larry Moon III.

The list also features Toledo Central Catholic four-star 2026 cornerback Victor Singleton, Ohio's four-star 2026 defensive back Jakob Weaherspoon, and Brando Hartfield Academy 2026 five-star safety Bralan Womack.

Jude Cascone also received offers from Georgia and Miami

Jude Cascone might be an unranked player, but he caught the attention of college programs. Before Ohio State, the tight end received offers from Georgia and Miami. He received offers from the Bulldogs on May 9 and Miami on May 11.

Cascone's journey began at Marist High School, where as a freshman, he played both sides of the ball for the War Eagles. He later transferred to Walton High School, integrating into their tight end rotation and contributing defensively for the Raiders.

In his sophomore year at Walton, Cascone recorded 13 receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns while also playing a crucial role while making noise on defense with 25 tackles, including 16 solo tackles and one sack. His phenomenal performance earned him an honorable mention in the 7A All-Region selections.