$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa shares sweet snap with mother: “Words can’t really describe”

AJ Dybantsa will be flying away from the nest soon as he prepares to begin his college career at BYU starting next season. He is spending some time with his family before the big move, and on Saturday, he posted an image of himself with his mother, Chelsea.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa shares snaps with mom, Chelsea (Source: Instagram/aj.dybantsa)

"Happy glo mommaa, words can't rlly describe," AJ Dynantsa wrote in his story's caption.

Ad

Trending

AJ Dybantsa, whose NIL value is $3.8 million per On3, is the most sought-after player from the Class of 2025, even though he isn't considered the consensus No. 1 overall. During his senior year, he played for Utah Prep and chose BYU over blue blood schools like Kansas and North Carolina and rising powerhouses like Alabama.

His mom, Chelsea, is often seen cheering for him, especially in big games. He also posts photos with her. His dad, Ace, mostly handles deals with various teams. His parents often accompany him to his official visits. He even took a photo with them during his official visit to BYU in October.

Ad

He represented his mom's home country, Jamaica, and his dad's home country, Congo, during last year's Nike Hoop Summit, playing for Team World. He suited up for Team USA this year and said he was playing for himself.

AJ Dybantsa's parents toured BYU without him before his official visit

Regarding his decision in November, recruiting insiders had already projected that he would choose BYU, given that he had already visited Provo multiple times. However, Cougars assistant coach Collin Terry revealed that on Apr. 22 last year, before his official visit to BYU and before his transfer to Utah Prep from California's Prolific Prep, his parents, Ace and Chelsea, went on a tour of the school.

Ad

During that visit, Terry showed the couple around, with then-new head coach Kevin Young even flying in from Phoenix as he was still an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns then. Terry also showed them around the Marriott Center and the basketball facilities.

Following that April 2024 visit, the Dytbantsas would return on June 3, 2024, with AJ in tow. This second visit left an impression on the family, as the No. 1 prospect returned in October for his official visit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More