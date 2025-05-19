$3.8 million NIL-worth AJ Dybantsa shares moments from his first visit to an LDS Church (Photo) 

BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa took to Instagram to share his first visit to an LSD Church. The top prospect in his class is expected to start at BYU in June.

On Monday, Dybantsa shared pictures at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is dressed in a white shirt, grey suit, brown shoes, and blue tie.

"First time at LDS Church," captioned the pictures.

AJ Dybantsa via Instagram

Dybantsa was the top prospect across all three high school seasons in the Class of 2025. He was also the best small forward with a near-perfect composite ranking score.

At Saint Sebastian’s School (Needham, MA), he averaged 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 blocks per game in his freshman year, earning the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year and a NEPSAC Class A finals berth.

He transferred to Prolific Prep before reclassifying to 2025. In 2024–25 at Utah Prep Academy, he posted 21.5 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 3.2 apg and 2.1 bpg. He led Expressions Elite at the Nike Peach Jam in summer travel ball with 25.8 ppg. He also won gold at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship (13.8 ppg tournament average).

AJ Dybantsa could join Celtics in 2026 NBA draft, says analyst

According to basketball analyst Kevin O'Connor, AJ Dybantsa, the top-ranked player in the high school Class of 2025 and a standout from Utah Prep, may end up with the Boston Celtics in the 2026 NBA draft.

On Thursday's episode of his YouTube show, O’Connor explained how the Celtics could land Dybantsa after losing Jayson Tatum to a torn right Achilles during the 2025 playoffs.

“I mean, next year’s draft class, that is the silver lining for Boston,” O’Connor said. “You might end up with the eighth-best odds and you move up to number two and you get a chance to draft Dybantsa or (Cameron) Boozer.”

Dybantsa has a $3.8 million NIL value (according to On3) and recently played in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game and the Nike Hoop Summit for Team USA.

Rafael Barlowe, O’Connor’s co-host, said,

“Could you imagine the conspiracy theories?”

To which O’Connor replied:

“Oh if they get Brockton, Massachusetts. Oh my God. … he’d love that. He’s still a hardcore Celtics fan, yeah, him and his dad and his family watch every Celtics game still.”

Dybantsa plans to spend one year at BYU before being drafted in the NBA.

