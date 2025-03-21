AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit (according to On3's Industry Rankings) and a BYU signee, took to Instagram to wish the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford a happy birthday. The video saw Dybantsa going one-on-one against the former Brooklyn Nets guard.

Dybantsa, who ranks at the top spot of the High School Basketball NIL Rankings with a NIL value of $3,800,000 (as per On3) shared the birthday wishes with a four-word reaction:

$3,800,000 NIL-valued BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares a birthday message for NBA veteran Jamal Crawford (Image: IG/ AJ Dybantsa)

"Happy Birthday My Guyzer @jamalcrawford," he captioned the story with three hand emojis.

A user on X uploaded the story as Dybantsa showed some impressive dribbling skills before converting the layup:

AJ Dybantsa, who signed two NIL deals — with Nike on Jan. 17 and with Redbull on Oct. 15 last year — also shared some pictures, showing off his chain while wearing Nike:

Dybantsa tagged Nike Basketball in the caption.

The NIL deal was reportedly worth over $4 million, making the 6-foot-9 small forward one of the richest young athletes, according to Sports Illustrated.

Dybantsa also talked about his deal with Nike and SI:

“I mean, it was big. ... Like, my favorite players are signed to Nike, and I was like, 'I got to sign the Nike.' Joining the Nike basketball family is huge. When I was asked, it was a no-brainer. … Growing up, watching people that inspired me to wear Nike — to now being part of the same team — is an opportunity I don’t take for granted.

"I can’t wait to see what we can mix up on and off the court.”

What is AJ Dybantsa's projected NBA Draft pick?

With Dybantsa joining the BYU Cougars next season, he will be eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft. ESPN's Jonathan Givony took to Instagram to share his projected draft picks, putting the No. 2 recruit and the Kansas Jayhawks signee, Darryn Peterson, at the first spot, ahead of Dybantsa.

According to Givony, Dybantsa will be the second pick in the draft and will head to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The duo faced each other in the Grind Session last month where Peterson's Prolific Prep secured a 76-70 victory over Dybantsa's Utah Prep. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 58 points while Dybantsa had 49.

Chamberlain Burgress, Xavion Staton and AJ Dybantsa are the three players signed by the Cougars from the 2025 class.

