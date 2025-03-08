$4,000,000 worth actor Quincy Brown shares 2-word reaction as Diddy's daughters, the Combs twins, cheerlead for Sierra Canyon basketball team 

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters - the Combs Twins - are cheerleaders at Sierra Canyon High School, home to LA Lakers legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James. D'Lila and Jessie Combs were at the arena on Thursday to cheer for the team.

Actor Quincy Brown, whose net worth is reported to be $4,000,000 as per CelebrityNetWorth, was in the stands to support the Combs twins, who are his step sisters. The actor shared a clip from the day on his Instagram story with the text,

"My heartigans @the_combs_twins"

Quincy Brown hypes his step-siblings on Instagram. (Credits: IG/Quincy Brown)

On Wednesday, Sierra Canyon took on Santa Barbara in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championship. The Dons struggled initially, scoring just eight points compared to the Trailblazers's 19. Santa Barbara improved in the second quarter by adding 14 points but Sierra Canyon's 20-point push saw the latter carry a 39-22 advantage at halftime.

The Dons managed 18 points in the third, but the Trailblazers kept their momentum, scoring 16 and maintaining a dominant lead. The final quarter was more of the same as Santa Barbara scored just five points, but Sierra Canyon performed dominatingly, finishing the quarter with 23 points. The game ended with a decisive 78-45 victory for Bryce James and Sierra Canyon.

Combs Twins shower love on Love Sean Combs' pictures

The Combs twins shared a heartwarming picture of their youngest sister, Love Sean Combs, on Instagram. Their mother, Dana Tran, a cybersecurity professional and industrial specialist, originally shared the post.

"In my world every day is LOVE Day 🌹," the caption read.

Diddy's daughters shared the post on their Instagram story with three pink hearts.

Combs twins - D'Lila and Jessie Combs - hype their younger sibling on Instagram. (Credits: IG/The Combs Twins)

In a 2022 interview with "Rolling Out," the twins shared that they had no prior cheerleading experience before joining the team. They were inspired to try cheerleading after seeing their peers perform.

Jessie shared:

"I just wanted to try it because it was fun. Before this year, when I was in middle school here at Sierra, I saw other cheerleaders cheering, and it looked so much fun."

In addition to their cheerleading endeavors, the Combs twins have also expressed interest in becoming fashion models, having already appeared in fashion shows.

