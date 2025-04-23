Four-star running back prospect out of Forney (TX), Javian Osborne reacted to the latest On3 running backs ranking on X on Monday. Osborne, ranked the No. 15 running back on the list, reacted with a sleeping emoji, indicating that the recruiting platform is sleeping on him.
Several fans also shared their reactions, with many showing solidarity to Osborne. Corry, a Notre Dame fan, wrote:
“Let them sleep man, when all said and done you be on top. Go Irish.”
“You know your worth! Not where you start it’s where you finish.”
Osborne’s recruitment is approaching a climax with the announcement of his commitment set for May 3. He is down to two final options: the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The overwhelming projection from analysts is pointing towards Notre Dame as his potential destination. However, the Wolverines are far from being out of the race yet.
He was on campus over the weekend for Michigan's spring game, and it was an opportunity for Sherrone Moore and his staff to convince him. Michigan's legendary running back, Blake Corum was also present and met with the prospect. It is not beyond imagination that Corum must have pitched the idea of being a successor to his legacy at Ann Arbor to Osborne.
Relishing his visit to the spring game, Osborne said:
“It was cool being around so many top guys and seeing how seriously Michigan takes everything, even a Spring Game.”
While the effect of Michigan's last push over the weekend is hard to measure, Javian Osborne has been clear on what would inform his final decision. He told On3’s Steve Wiltfong:
“What I am looking for in a school is playing early and a great schematical fit. Also big on relationships that will last life after football. Someone that will take care of me even if the worst-case scenario happens, would they still be there if something was to happen”
Michigan has a potential alternative to Javian Osborne
In the eventuality that Osborne heads in a different direction, Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford has another option in five-star running back Savion Hiter. The Louisa County (Mineral, VA) prospect is considered the top-ranked running back in the 2026 class by the On3 Industry Ranking.
However, he's not a guaranteed potential replacement for Javian Osborne as the Wolverines face competition from Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and other. Notwithstanding, he's an alternative Michigan fans would be glad to settle for.