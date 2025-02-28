4-star RB Jonaz Walton reportedly schedules visit to 3 SEC schools this fall: REPORT

Four-star recruit Jonaz Walton is a running back from the Class of 2026 who plays football for Central High School in Carrolton, Georgia. The 5-foot-9 athlete is ranked No. 104 overall by On3 and holds the 11th spot as a running back in his class. Walton has received offers from 25+ college programs.

On Feb. 16, Jonaz Walton released his Top 10 college program and on Thursday, he announced visits to four of them, scheduled for the upcoming spring. The list includes Florida, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Alabama.

On3's Chad Simmons reports that the Florida visit is scheduled for March 13, the Alabama visit on April 4, the Tennessee visit on April 7, and the visit to Notre Dame is planned for April 8.

" News. 4-star RB Jonaz Walton has set spring visits to Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Notre Dame, @Chadsimmons_ reports," the post read.

In an interview with On3, Walton spoke about narrowing down his college program picks.

“Alabama, Notre Dame, and Florida. Same thing with Tennessee. Those four would be hard to say no to with the relationships I've built with them,” he said.

Jonaz Walton's incredible junior season leading the Central Lions

In his freshman year, Jonaz Walton played 12 games, registering 1,644 rushing yards and 141.3 Y/G. Moving on to his sophomore year, he played 13 games, running 1,683 rushing yards and 158.9 Y/G.

Now, in his junior year, he participated in 12 games, earning 1,387 rushing yards and 198.3 Y/G. With his splendid performances, he has earned his fair share of accolades.

Walton has won a total of 13 awards by MaxPreps, with 10 of them in the MaxPreps Offensive Player of the Game category and three in the MaxPreps Overall Player of the Game award category. He earned the most in 2024, taking home eight awards.

The Central Lions hold an overall record of 9-3 and are ranked first, with a 5-1 record in the AAAA Region 3, per MaxPreps.

