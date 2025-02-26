  • home icon
PHOTO: Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump shares a wholesome collage from her senior night at Montverde 

By Insiya Johar
Modified Feb 26, 2025 15:37 GMT
Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump shares a wholesome collage from her senior night at Montverde via instagram
Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump shares a wholesome collage from her senior night at Montverde via instagram

On Monday, Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump shared a few photographs from her senior night at Montverde Academy. Last Saturday, on senior night, Crump scored 18 points, leading the Eagles to a 67-38 win over the Academy of Central Florida. Saniyah Hall added 14 points.

Crump averages 11.0 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season.

"Senior night w/ the best!" Crump wrote.
Aaliyah Crump shares a wholesome collage from her senior night at Montverde via Instagram.
Aaliyah Crump shares a wholesome collage from her senior night at Montverde via Instagram.

From being a Minnesota state champion to winning gold at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, Crump now adds another achievement to her portfolio. On Wednesday, she won Student-Athlete of the Week at Montverde Academy for the second time.

She is the first high school and female athlete to sign an NIL deal with Klutch Athletics.

Crump is also part of the 2025 McDonald's All-American girls' roster, joining the likes of Aaliyah Chavez, ZaKiyah Johnson and Hailee Swain, among others.

Class of 2025's top guard Aaliyah Crump talks about her winning mindset

In an interview with Slam in December, Crump talked about basketball, life and her winning mindset. In August, Crump transferred from Minnesota to Montverde.

"I had one experience where I got to run to half court and got a ball from Maya Moore during the championship games,” Crump said. “That really had a huge impact on me: the Lynx, Maya Moore and Lindsay Whalen.”

She further spoke about her versatility, basketball skills and her winning mindset.

"I’m pretty versatile, so you have to pick and choose what you want to guard,” she added. ... “I feel like basketball has taken me so far in life and left me with so many opportunities, but I know it can take me even farther."

In November, Aaliyah Crump signed with Vic Schaefer's Texas Longhorns.

Edited by Ribin Peter
