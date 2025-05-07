"40 is ode": Chris Paul II shares lighthearted birthday wish for San Antonio Spurs star

With San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul turned 40 on Tuesday, his son, Chris Paul II, marked the milestone with a fun birthday shoutout. He posted a collage of throwback photos on Instagram story featuring a younger version of the NBA player alongside himself as a kid.

Paul II shared the post with the caption:

“Happy born day OG. 40 is ode 😂😂.”

"40 is ode": Chris Paul II shares lighthearted birthday wish for the San Antonio Spurs star. (Image via Instagram @littlechrisp)

Born on May 6, 1985, Chris Paul began his NBA journey in 2005 with the New Orleans Hornets. Over the years, he has suited up for LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and now the San Antonio Spurs. He's a 12-time NBA all star and a four-time All-NBA First Team.

As for Chris Paul II, the NBA star’s son, he's a student at Campbell Hall High School in North Hollywood, California, where he wrapped up his freshman basketball season. He and the Campbell Hall Vikings ended the season with a 19-10 record. They also made the quarterfinals of the state championship, where they fell to a 73-66 loss to Crean Lutheran.

Watch: Chris Paul II turned up at the Phenom Hoops May Madness

With the high school season wrapped up, San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul's son has kept busy with AAU basketball, suiting up for the CP3 EYBL 15U team at the Phenom Hoops May Madness event, held from May 3 to May 4.

On Sunday, SLAM HS shared a post highlighting Chris Paul II's performance at the event alongside other freshmen on the same team.

The post featured a couple of videos that captured three players combining effortlessly with each other on the court as well as other teammates, knocking down 3-pointers, making clutch defensive plays and making shot after shot.

They played two games at the event, the first against Upward Stars Upstate 15u, which ended in a narrow 51-50 victory. The second also ended in a narrow victory as they beat Hustle 2028, 49-48.

