5-star forward Cameron Boozer shows off his skill as Nike EYBL’s leading scorer and rebounder

This year's Nike EYBL regular season concluded with Cameron Boozer leading the league in scoring and rebounding. He helped his team, Nightrydas Elite, finish the regular season with a 14-1 record, the best in the league.

Cameron is the son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer. The 6-foot-9 forward, who ranks 2nd overall in the 247Sports 2025 Composite, was fantastic during the month-long regular season.

He led the league in scoring with 24.5 points per game and was the leading rebounder, with 12.4 rebounds per game. In his final regular season game, Boozer dropped 25 points & nine rebounds and led his team to victory.

Cameron's twin brother, Cayden Boozer, finished fourth in the league in assists per game with 5.9. The 6-foot-3 guard, who is ranked No. 17 on the Composite, also chipped in with 11.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

The Boozer twins, along with their teammate Caleb Wilson, have made the Nightrydas Elite a formidable team heading into the final session of the EYBL season, Peach Jam, in July. Wilson is a five-star forward and one of Duke's main targets for next season.

Cameron Boozer talks about his potential schools during EYBL session 4

Cameron Boozer talks about his potential schools next year (Image via Instagram)

Cameron Boozer is destined to land in a top school next year.

He spoke about his potential suitors during EYBL session 4 this weekend. One of those potential landing spots is the University of North Carolina.

"It’s how hard they play, how great their defense is. Another school that’s one of the most winningest schools in college," Boozer told Zagsblog. "[Hubert Davis] is a great guy. He really gets his players to get after it, compete every night. That’s what made them so good this year. So that’s probably the main thing."

Another school that has been trying to recruit Boozer is Duke. He spoke very highly about his father's alma mater.

"Duke is obviously a great school, one of the most winningest schools in college basketball. So that’s obviously very impressive for them. Just the way the get at it and make deep runs each year," the five-star forward said.

Cameron Boozer's father, Carlos Boozer, went on to play in the NBA for 15 years for four teams and was a two-time All-Star. It will be interesting to see if his son follows in his footsteps and commits to Duke next year.

