5-star Gamecocks target Oliviyah Edwards shares reaction as Adidas AAU circuit shares a cinematic post ft. Kaleena Smith, Kate Harpring & others 

Oliviyah Edwards, the No. 6-ranked player in the Class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings, was one of the few top prospects who featured in the GIRLS 3Stripes Select Basketball carousel posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Ad

The carousel featured the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2027, Kaleena Smith, the No. 2 player in the Class of 2026, Kate Harpring and more players from the 2026 Class, including Bella Ragone, Alliyah Carlson-Bell and Myah Elise Epp, among others:

Ad

Trending

"Couldn’t paint a better picture /// 🎨," the post was captioned.

Oliviyah Edwards shared her reaction in the comments section of the post:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," Edwards commented with four fire emojis.

Kate Harpring will also enter her senior year of high school. Last season, she led the Marist War Eagles to a 29-3 overall record and an unbeaten 16-0 record in the Georgia Section AAAA Region 5 Basketball League, where they sit above Northview, Southwest DeKalb and St. Pius X Catholic.

Ad

In the 2025 Georgia Girls State Basketball Tournament: GHSA, Harpring led her school to the Final Four Round after defeating Wayne County, Stockbridge and Cartersville. However, they were knocked out by the eventual champions, Creekside, by a 54-43 scoreline on Mar. 1.

On the other hand, Kaleena Smith will enter her junior season at Ontario Christian High School. In two seasons at the Knights, Smith has played 65 matches and averaged 29.1 points, 7.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Ad

Last season, the 5-foot-5 combo guard played 32 games and scored 23.2 ppg, grabbed 2.8 rpg, dished out 8.1 rpg, stole the ball 4.5 times and had 0.4 bpg, leading her school to a 30-2 overall record.

In the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships, Smith led her school to the Regional Finals, where they were knocked out by the eventual champions Etiwanda by a 67-62 scoreline on Mar. 11.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Oliviyah Edwards?

Oliviyah Edwards, who ranks No. 2 in the power forward position and No. 1 in Washington, has received interest from 23 programs, including the Tennessee Volunteers, Washington Huskies, Oregon State Beavers, Florida Gators and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others.

Ad

However, On3's Industry Rankings suggest that there is tough competition in Edwards's recruitment. Washington leads with a 5.9% chance of signing Edwards, Oregon State with a 5.1% chance, Oregon with a 4.4% probability and Florida, Florida State and more with less than a 4% prediction of landing the 6-foot-3 power forward.

Oliviyah Edwards still has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More