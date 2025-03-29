  • home icon
  • Kaleena Smith wins California POY honor while Iowa signee Addie Deal and LSU signee Grace Knox get named in All-Star team 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 29, 2025 15:22 GMT
Harvard-Westlake Invitational: Ontario Christian v St. Joseph
Harvard-Westlake Invitational: Ontario Christian v St. Joseph's - Source: Getty

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), received another honor for her exemplary performance on the court. Smith was awarded the CIF Southern Section All CIF-SS Open Division Player of the Year.

The official Instagram page of CIF Southern Section shared the news on Friday and named other winners, including Players and Coaches of the Year for different divisions and All CIF-SS Teams:

"Here is your 2025 Girls Basketball All CIF-SS Team! ⛹️‍♀️🏀 Congratulations to everyone on a great season!" the post was captioned.

The team was made of players from Ontario Christian, Bishop Montgomery, Windward, Mater Dei, Sage Hill, Etiwanda, Fairmont Prep and Sierra Canyon.

The Open Division All CIF-SS Team included some top prospects, including Bishop Montgomery's Jordin Blackmon, Iowa signee Addison Deal, LSU Tigers signee and state championship winner Grace Knox, and No. 3 recruit from the 2026 Class Jerzy Robinson, among others.

Kaleena Smith, who has played at Ontario Christian for two seasons, is averaging 29.1 points, 7.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 0.5 blocks in 65 games. In her freshman year, the 5-foot-6 guard averaged 34.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.5 apg, 4.2 spg and 0.6 bpg in 33 games.

This season, Kaleena Smith played 32 games and scored 23.2 points, grabbed 2.8 rebounds, dished out 8.1 assists, stole the ball 4.5 times and had 0.4 blocks per game. Furthermore, her impressive season earned her a spot on the MaxPreps 2024-25 Girls Basketball National Player of the Year watchlist.

Kaleena Smith also shared the Instagram post by the official page with a one-word reaction:

"agtg 🙏" - Abbreviation of "All glory to God."
Kaleena Smith shares her reaction to being named to the National POY watchlist (Image: IG/special.kayyy11)
Kaleena Smith shares her reaction to being named to the National POY watchlist (Image: IG/special.kayyy11)

However, she will face tough competition from players including UCLA signee Sienna Betts and the No. 1 player from the 2025 Class, Aaliyah Chavez, who chose Oklahoma, and more.

Kaleena Smith leads Ontario Christian to the Regional Finals

The No. 1 sophomore helped her school reach the Regional Finals at the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships. The Knights received a bye in the first round on Mar. 5 and defeated Jerzy Robinson's Sierra Canyon in the Regional Semifinals on Mar. 8 by a 69-57 scoreline.

However, they were defeated by the eventual champions, Etiwanda in the Regional Finals Round by a five-point margin, with the final score being 67-62, in favour of the Eagles.

The Eagles went on to lift the trophy after sealing a 75-59 win against Archbishop Mitty on Mar. 15.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
