5-Star OL solidifies potential commitment despite coaching change at LSU

Lamar Brown, a five-star offensive lineman from University Lab High School, is sitting on offers from some of the best programs in the country. The 2026 offensive lineman has received offers from schools such as LSU, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn and Texas.

The LSU Tigers are currently the frontrunners to land the talented five-star prospect, as per On3. The website has given the Louisiana-based school a 97.4% chance of acquiring Brown. However, many thought that Brown's potential commitment to LSU might get hampered due to the change in the program's coaching staff.

The Tigers' defensive line coach, Bo Davis, has left the program to join Kellen Moore's staff in New Orleans with the Saints, as per Athlon Sports. Brown is planning to play on the defensive line as well in college. Davis's departure raised questions on Brown's recruitment, but the five-star prospect has assured fans that the program is still "#1" for him.

"MY recruitment doesn’t change for me Tigers still #1," Brown wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Lamar Brown is ranked No.12 in the country and is the best overall recruit in the state of Louisiana, as per On3. He is also the best player at his position, according to the website.

Lamar Brown is set to make four official visits

Erwinville, Louisiana, native Lamar Brown has scheduled four official visits in the upcoming months. He is set to visit Miami, Florida State, Texas A&M and LSU in May and June, as per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Although the LSU Tigers are currently the overwhelming favorites to land the five-star prospect, it wasn't the case back in October of last year. Brown spoke about the Texas A&M Aggies being at the top of his recruitment after their win over LSU.

"Texas A&M is No. 1, and this game helped them in my recruitment," Lamar Brown said, as per On3. "The people there in College Station show a lot of love. Every coach shows love to me every time we see each other. That is why they are on top. I feel like I’m getting more comfortable every visit I take in College Station."

The Aggies' Class of 2026 is currently ranked No. 3 in the country with nine commitments so far, as per 247Sports.

