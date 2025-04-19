5-star recruit Felix Ojo schedules visit to SEC powerhouse following announcement of trip to Coach Prime’s Colorado

Felix Ojo, a five-star offensive tackle from Lake Ridge High School, is set to visit Florida, as per On3. The 6-foot-7 athlete received an offer from the Gators on July 24, 2024. He currently holds offers from programs including USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and LSU.

This will be the five-star athlete’s second visit to Florida. Ojo's first visit came on Saturday, April 12, during the program's annual Orange and Blue spring game. He had a fantastic visit and had nothing but praise for the Billy Napier-led program.

"I would just say it’s great experience to come down to Florida," the five-star prospect said, as per Gator Country. "I mean, first time ever in Florida so it’s a very beautiful place, I mean the campus is great, and the facilities are top tier. I liked really watching the spring game, seeing them get after it, it was a great experience and all."

Felix Ojo is ranked No.4 in the country and is the third-best player at his position in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of Texas.

According to 247Sports, the Florida Gators' Class of 2026 is ranked No.60 in the country. They have landed two athletes so far from the class in linebacker Izayia Williams and quarterback Will Griffin.

Ojo is also set to visit Coach Prime’s Colorado on May 2, as per On3 this week.

Felix Ojo had high praise for Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are one of the favorites to land the five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo. Steve Sarkisian and company extended an offer to the talented athlete on June 1, 2024. Since then, Ojo has taken a couple of visits to the program and is set to take an official visit in June this year.

Ojo had high praise for the Longhorns during an interview with On3 in March this year.

"One thing I really like about Texas is how they recruit," Felix Ojo said, as per On3. " I’ll FaceTime with Coach Steve Sarkisian, talk to Coach Kyle Flood or Coach Derron Gatewood on the phone—it’s usually some kind of communication at least once a week. But it’s the right balance. They show love and make it clear they want me, but it’s not too much. It’s not overbearing. It feels genuine."

The Texas Longhorns' Class of 2026 is ranked No.37 in the country, according to 247Sports. Sarkisian and company have acquired four commitments so far and are poised to add more going forward.

