5-star signee Addie Deal drops 3-word reaction to Jan Jensen's Iowa Hawkeyes landing Georgia Tech's Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright

Five-star Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal displayed her excitement after Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright announced she's transferring from Georgia Tech to Iowa.

Ad

Wright revealed the news on Wednesday via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in a Hawkeyes jersey with a caption that made it official:

"Hawk Nation..Wassup? 🦅 Thank God 💛🖤 #Committed.” She captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

In reaction to the announcement, 6-foot guard Addie Deal reshared Wright's post on her Instagram story. She shared the post with the caption:

"Let's get ittt."

Jan Jensen's Iowa Hawkeyes landing Georgia Tech's Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright in the transfer portal elicits a 3-word reaction from 5-star signee Addie Deal. (Image via Instagram @addie.deal)

5-foot-4 guard Chazadi Wright just concluded her freshman year with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, averaging 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. After only one year with the Yellow Jackets, she has now decided to make the transition to Iowa ahead of the next college basketball season.

Ad

Addie Deal just concluded her senior season with Mater Dei High School. She led the Monarchs to first place finish in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball league with a 6-0 record. The Monarchs, however, crashed out of the state championship in the regional semi-finals, ending the season with a 29-5 record.

Deal also played in the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. At the McDonald's All-American Game, which took place on April 1, Deal scored six points, two assists, and three rebounds, contributing to Team West's 104-82 victory over Team East.

Ad

Deal also played on the winning team at the Jordan Brand Classic. Team Flight secured a 126-108 victory over Team Air with Deal contributing 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Deal is getting ready to join head coach Jan Jensen and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten conference next season. She'll now get to team up with Chazadi Wright. She will also be joined by fellow 2025 class prospects Layla Lays and Journey Houston, who also committed to the Hawkeyes.

Ad

Addie Deal Won 2025 Wooden Award for High School Girls Basketball

In terms of personal accolades, five-star prospect Addie Deal won one of the most prestigious awards, the John Wooden Award, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in the CIF Southern Section one division of the Los Angeles City Section.

Ad

The award, which was announced on April 13, recognizes a player's outstanding performances both on and off the court. It was launched in honor of legendary college basketball coach John Wooden, was mainly designed to be awarded to outstanding college athletes but now includes a high school category.

USC Trojans' Juju Watkins and Duke freshman Cooper Flagg took home the award for college athlete. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, was named the winner for the high school boys category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More