Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal wins the prestigious Wooden Award along with Cooper Flagg, JuJu Watkins

Five-star Mater Dei guard Addie Deal has been announced as the winner of the John R. Wooden Award. To celebrate the achievement, the Mater Dei Monarchs congratulated Deal in a post shared on their Instagram page Monday.

The John R. Wooden Award is given annually to the most outstanding college basketball player for both men's and women's basketball. The award also includes a high school category that recognizes the most valuable player in the CIF Southern Section's five divisions and one division of the Los Angeles City Section.

The high school category of the Wooden Award went to Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal for girls basketball. On the boys side, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, was named the winner for the second straight year.

For collegiate basketball, USC Trojans' guard JuJu Watkins was named the women's national player of the year, while star Duke freshman Cooper Flagg took home the men's award.

The Wooden Award was launched in 1976 in honor of legendary college basketball coach John Wooden. The award takes into consideration players' performance on and off the court, including academic performance throughout the entire season.

The award also acknowledges the most outstanding coach of the year, the Legend of Coaching award, which was won by Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

Five-Star Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal named OC Register Player of the Year

Before receiving the Wooden Award, Addie Deal was also named the Orange County Register girls player of the year for the 2024-25 season on April 2. She also won the award last year.

Deal led the Mater Dei Monarchs (29-5) to a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball league and into the regional semifinal round of the state championship.

Addie Deal was also named to the McDonald's All-American roster and represented the West team that won 104-82.

