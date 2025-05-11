5-star UConn signee Kelis Fisher reacts as Azzi Fudd shows up for Chris Brickley Invitational girls game

After leading IMG Academy to the Chipotle National title, Kelis Fisher will be heading to a team that also recently won a national championship, UConn. She has shown how excited she is to join the school's WBB team, especially after its NCAA national championship run.

Ad

This excitement was evident when Kelis Fisher reacted to UConn star Azzi Fudd showing up to last Saturday's Chris Brickley Invitational in Chicago, where she interacted with several high school basketball stars who were all excited to see her. With the news of Fudd's arrival in Chicago for the event, Fisher reacted in the comments section.

Ad

Trending

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," said UConn signee Kelis Fisher.

5-star Kelis Fisher reacts to Azzi Fudd making an appearance at the Chris Brickley Invitational (Source: IG/ sportscenternextwbb)

The Chris Brickley Invitational is an annual high school All-American game by famous basketball trainer Chris Brickley. It is sponsored by the audio brand, Bose, and it features both a girls' game and a boys' game.

Ad

The Boys Game featured Chris Cenac Jr., Malachi Moreno, Meleek Thomas and Mikel Brown Jr., while the Girls Game featured the Pauldo Twins, Mia and Mya Pauldo. Brown won the Boys MVP, while Zhen Craft won the Girls MVP.

As for Kelis Disher, the five-star point guard is ranked No. 18 overall from the Class of 2025 and the No. 4 point guard from her class, according to 247Sports. She is also the No. 5 player from Florida and has had a successful senior run with the IMG Academy Ascenders, leading the team to a Chipotle National title last April.

Ad

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma praises Kelis Fisher

Kelis Fisher already signed her letter of intent to go to UConn in November, and it was Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma who confirmed the news. As she officially inked her commitment for Connecticut, UConn's legendary coach praised the five-star point guard.

"Kelis is an athletic guard that can have an impact on the game at both ends of the court," the coach said. "I think she can be a tremendous defender. Kelis plays at IMG, which has allowed her to play against some great competition. She's improved every year that she's been there."

Fisher will be joined by 6-foot-6 center Gandy Malou-Mamel, who is from Ireland and is seen as a good complement to the athletic point guard. However, with UConn winning the national title, the Huskies are sure to have a big target on their backs as they aim to go back-to-back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More