5-star+ WR Dakorien Moore makes LSU visit as Brian Kelly's program battles for No. 1 recruiting class in the country

LSU's 2025 recruiting class faced a huge blow last month when wide receiver Dakorien Moore decommitted. The five-star-plus prospect from Duncanville, Texas, is regarded as the top wide receiver prospect in the nation. He was the second-highest-ranked player in the Tigers' class, just behind five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Following his decommitment, Moore announced an official visit schedule that included Ohio State, Texas, and Oregon, excluding LSU. Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, running back coach Frank Wilson, and co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton flew to Dallas to meet with Moore and his mother, Marjahn Moore, to discuss his decision and potential future with LSU.

After the meeting, an official visit date to LSU was scheduled for June 6. Moore arrived in Baton Rouge for an official visit, and apparently, the wide receiver had a great experience there.

"Wazzam bebeh🐯?!" Moore wrote on X, along with the "geauxtigers" hashtag.

Dakorien Moore also spent Wednesday evening with former LSU star and Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase before his official visit to the Tigers, according to On3’s Shea Dixon.

Moore caught 71 passes for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023, averaging an impressive 21.4 yards per reception during his junior campaign. His performance helped Duncanville to a second consecutive Texas 6A Division I state championship.

Dakorien Moore's mother shares why Texas could be a top choice for the WR

Dakorien Moore received interest from other top programs, including Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas, following his decommitment from LSU. Texas is seen as the most significant contender due to its proximity to the wide receiver's family, as disclosed by his mother, Marjahn.

“With him being at Texas, I could reach out and see him often,” Marjahn said (via On3). “I’m always back and forth between the Dallas area and the Austin area because my grandmother and my great-grandmother both still live there.

"I can drive down I-35 with my eyes closed. I like the comfort of him being at Texas and the tradition the program has.”

LSU remains an option, as Moore's former Duncanville teammate, four-star running back Caden Durham, is currently enrolled at LSU, and the Tigers boast commitments from several five-star prospects.

This strong recruiting class keeps LSU relevant in Dakorien Moore's considerations. However, given Texas' advantage of proximity and its tradition, LSU can't be certain the wide receiver will recommit.