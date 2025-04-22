$50 million worth Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan shares his reaction to LeBron James' son Bryce James' senior season highlights

LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, plays high school basketball for Sierra Canyon's Trailblazers. As he wraps up his high school career, @ballislife and @Joshwithdashot shared a collaborative post on Instagram on Monday, featuring James' senior year basketball highlights.

"Bryce James put on a show all year long," read the caption.

Black Panther's $50 million (per Celebrity Net Worth.com) actor Michael B. Jordan shared his reaction with fire emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥," commented Michael B. Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan shares his reaction to LeBron James' son Bryce's senior season highlights via Instagram.

Jordan is a pop culture icon, known for his celebrated performances in popular movies such as Black Panther, Sinners, Just Mercy, The Fantastic Four and Creed, among others.

The internet reacted, and fans expressed their thoughts, with one fan commenting, "way better than his big bro."

In his senior year at Sierra Canyon, James raked in a career-high 16 points at the Hoophall Classic on Jan. 18 against the Grayson Rams, earning the MVP.

James wrapped up his senior year as a state champion after the Trailblazers won the CIF Division I state title. Although, they couldn't reach the CIF Southern Section Open Division title.

Bryce James signs with the Arizona Wildcats

On Friday, Bryce James signed with the Arizona Wildcats, joining Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. Arizona Basketball's X handle posted about it.

"Bryce has officially signed," the caption read.

“What’s going on Wildcat nation, can’t wait to get there and start working. Bear Down,” Bryce said in the video.

He had received offers from Arizona, Ohio State, USC and Duquesne, among others. On3 senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw described James' performance:

"The jump shot is consistent, finding his balance points off movement or the catch. He has a quick and consistent release. Bryce’s game is different than his brother Bronny’s, who is a more point of attack guard. Bryce has found comfort playing in angles and off the ball."

James holds the No. 27 rank in California and the 58th spot as a shooting guard in the Class of 2025. Nationally, he holds No. 211th rank.

