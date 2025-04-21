"Way better than his big bro": Hoops fans react to LeBron James' younger son Bryce James' high school mixtape

Bryce James' high school basketball career is officially over, as he now prepares to head to Tucson and play for the Arizona Wildcats. As he concludes his high school basketball career, ballislife's Instagram page posted a mixtape of some of the three-star shooting guard's senior year highlights playing for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers:

Ad

Ad

Trending

Bryce James, who has been touted by experts as having more potential than big brother Bronny, has had plenty of ups and down this year. His highlight reel had a lot of fans talking on Sunday:

"Way better than his big bro," said one fan.

"Craziest part is if bron wanted to stay in the league long enough to play with Bryce, he still could," another fan pointed out.

Ad

"Bryce 100% gone be better than Bronny I been saying this for a min… Bronny decent he just need to keep grinding," claimed another commenter.

However, as is the case whenever there is a post regarding LeBron James' sons, several doubters showed up to make their voices heard.

"Imma get all the hate in the world but he not better than bronny lol in no way does he do a single thing better than Bronny did besides be taller then him," one said.

Ad

"The two brothers will eventually dominate. Wow, suppose the baby girl is the best one? 😂," one commenter said.

"No hating shit but to avg 6 points this mix tough lmaoo," another person said.

Hoops fans react to Bryce James' senior year mixtape (Source: IG/ ballislife)

Bryce James actually missed the first few games for Sierra Canyon, including several important games, such as the one against Long Island Lutheran, which features Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony. The youngest son of LeBron has soon returned to the active roster.

Ad

What did Bryce James do in his senior year of high school basketball?

In Sierra Canyon, there was no clear star, as the Trailblazers played as a team and nobody stood out on the court too much, including Bryce James. However, he had plenty of great individual performances during his senior year.

On January 18, Sierra Canyon took on the Grayson Rams during the Hoophall Classic, one of the biggest events in basketball. He scored a career-high 16 points in that game, and he was given the MVP honors.

Soon enough, the Trailblazers reached the playoffs. Though they failed to win the CIF Southern Section Open Division title, they did win the CIF Division I State championship, which means Bryce ended his senior year as a state champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More