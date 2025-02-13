Bryce Cofield stats: How many points did Sierra Canyon hooper score against Redondo Union?

Bryce Cofield might not be the most famous Bryce in Sierra Canyon but led the Trailblazers in a thrilling overtime victory against the Redondo Union Sea Hawks on Wednesday.

The three-star shooting guard, ranked 179th overall by the On3 Industry Ranking, shone the brightest in Sierra Canyon's 69-66 win in Overtime during their first 2025 CIF Southern Section Open Div. playoff game.

Bryce Cofield led the Trailblazers with a double-double performance with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, two other Sierra Canyon players were also in double figures - Jayden Alexander, who had 18 points, and Max Adams, who had 11. As for Sierra Canyon's most famous player, Bryce, the son of LeBron James, he tallied nine points, thanks to three 3-pointers.

While Sierra Canyon had its usual unselfish play, Redondo Union's Hudson Mayes was the game's leading scorer with 25 points. He led the Sea Hawks to a 12-0 run to force overtime, but Bryce Cofield and the rest of the Trailblazers hung on for the overtime victory.

No. 6 seed Sierra Canyon is now 1-0 in Pool B of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California) and faces No. 8 seed Heritage Christian in the second day of group play on Friday. It then faces No. 1-ranked junior Brandon McCoy Jr. and No. 3 seed St. John Bosco on Feb. 18, before taking on No. 2 seed Roosevelt, led by five-star Brayden Burries.

After the group stage, the actual bracket tournament, which will feature the best teams from the group stage, kicks off soon after, with the final scheduled on May 1.

Three-star shooting guard Bryce Cofield considered one of the top uncommitted seniors left in Southern California

Southern California remains one of the most competitive areas in high school basketball, with several five-stars competing in the same area. However, with stars like Alijah Arenas and Bryce James having committed, only a few seniors are left who are yet to announce which school they will go to for college. Bryce Cofield is one of them.

No three-star currently has an offer from Southern Utah, but Cofield hasn't yet announced if he will be committing to the school.

Cofield has been hailed by Sports Illustrated as a versatile wing who has a very high ceiling. However, the Sierra Canyon player still needs to work on his perimeter shot, according to the magazine.

