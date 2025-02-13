“Ain’t no way these LeBron James sons”: Hoops fans react to Bryce James & Sierra Canyon players dominating Redondo Union squad

The 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships have kicked off in Southern California with some close games already in the books during the group stage. These include an overtime thriller between Bryce James and Sierra Canyon against Redondo Union on Wednesday.

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers escaped with a 69-66 overtime win. This close win also got a lot of fans talking and asking why Bryce was the only one mentioned when he was not the top scorer in that game.

"Ain’t no way these LeBron James sons bro," one fan commented.

"is no one else worth mentioning on sierra canyon? i only see bryce and no stats from him every time they’re posted," another commenter pointed out.

"@j.shmonii number 0 is worth mentioning everytime i see a bryce highlight its always a nice pass from him and he can score too," said one person.

Meanwhile, others praised other players, including Sierra Canyon's Bryce Cofield and Redondo Union's Hudson Mayes.

"BRYCE COFIELD HAD 19 points 10 rebounds. The whole team put in work," said one person.

"JAYDEN ALEXANDER had 18pts !!! Tf," said another commenter regarding a Sierra Canyon player.

"@hudsonmayes tuff," another person added.

Fans react to Sierra Canyon vs. Redondo Union playoff game highlights (Source: Instagram/ br_hoops)

Sierra Canyon is seeded sixth in Pool B, with Redondo Union at seventh, Roosevelt at second, St. John Bosco at third and Heritage Christian at eighth. These teams will compete in pool play first, with the best team advancing to the final against the winner of Pool A on May 1.

Which teams will Bryce James and Sierra Canyon face next in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships?

Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers will next face the No. 8-seeded Heritage Christan. The showdown will happen on Valentine's Day, with their opponents being headlined by four-star St. Mary's signee Dillan Shaw.

Their next opponent will be tough, however, as the Trailblazers will take on No. 3 seed St. John Bosco on Feb. 18. The team will be led by No. 1 ranked junior Brandon McCoy Jr.

Their final group play opponent will be Roosevelt High School, led by five-star Brayden Burries, and that showdown is scheduled for Feb. 21.

