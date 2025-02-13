NBA champ Matt Barnes drops 4-word compliment for Gilbert Arenas’s son Alijah Arenas’ insane 63 points performance

Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors are preparing for the City Section playoffs. The team played the final non-league game of the season on the road against the Sylmar Spartans on Wednesday.

The son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas dropped 63 points, which was enough to receive a compliment from former NBA star Matt Barnes.

Arenas guided the team to a 115-53 victory. This was Chatsworth's seventh consecutive win, with their last loss coming on January 24 in a 74-76 overtime thriller against the Cleveland High School Cavaliers.

"Nasty Work lil bro @alijah0arenas," Barnes wrote in his Instagram story's caption.

Matt Barnes reacts to Alijah Arenas performance vs. Sylmar High (Source: Instagram/matt_barnes-09)

Matt Barnes is related to Alijah Arenas. Barnes' wife, Gloria Govan, is the sister of Alijah's mother, Laura, who was previously in a relationship with Gilbert Arenas.

Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth are chasing for the No. 1 seed ahead of the City Section Open Division playoffs

The win against Sylmar will have no bearing in the race for the No. 1 seed in the West Valley League since it was a non-league game. Currently, both Chatsworth and Cleveland High are tied for first place in the West Valley League, with a potential tie-breaker being a win against Birmingham High School coming on Valentine's Day.

Chatsworth previously dominated Birmingham High School on Jan. 29 (79-85), but that was a home game. This next showdown against the Patriots will be a road game and the Chancellors need a big win to secure that No. 1 seed for West Valley heading to the playoffs.

Birmingham lost to Cleveland High on Wednesday, 72-78, and this means that Chatsworth must step things up to secure that No. 1 spot, The pressure will be on Alijah Arenas to lead the Chancellors this Friday.

As for the City Section Open Division playoffs, with the West Valley League looking like it might come down the wire, the final pairings are scheduled to be announced on Sunday.

