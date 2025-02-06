Mom Laura Govan drops 4-word reaction for Alijah Arenas’ majestic plays

The 2024-2025 season is wrapping up for Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors, with the team taking on the El Camino Royals last Wednesday. His ever-supportive mom, former reality show star Laura Govan, posted about it on social media, which featured some of Alijah's highlights from that game.

Laura Govan sharing some of Alijah Arenas' highlights during game vs. El Camino Real (Source: Instagram/ lauramgovan)

"He Just Be Playing ... @alijah0arenas." wrote Laura Govan in her Instagram Stories caption.

The Chatsworth Chancellors won that away game against the Royals, 64-55. This is the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the first one happening last Jan. 17. Alijah Arenas and crew also won that game, 72-51.

Alijah is his team's leading scorer, averaging 30.9 points per game, and also leads his team with 4.4 assists per game. Arenas also leads on the defensive end with 2.1 steals per game. He has the highest free-throw percentage for the Chancellors at 75%.

As for his mom, Govan has always been supportive of her kids, all of whom play basketball. Eldest child Izela plays college basketball for the Kentucky Cardinals, and then there is Alijah, who is a five-star who has committed to go to USC.

Her youngest daughter, Hamiley, whom she also shares with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is a rising freshman star, while her youngest Aloni plays middle school basketball for Heritage Christian (Chatsworth). Laura also constantly posts about them on social media.

The former reality show star is very active on social media, often talking about civil rights, entertainment, and politics when she is not talking about her kids.

Laura Govan shares daughter Hamiley Arenas' milestone achievement on Instagram

Also on her Instagram Stories, Govan celebrated a milestone achievement for one of her youngest children, Hamiley Arenas, who plays for the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights and is already making waves despite only being a freshman.

She shared a story by MaxPreps regarding Hamiley being a dominant force for her team and tallying a double-double on her first game in high school with 26 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists. She has also reached the 500-point threshold in just her freshman year.

Laura Govan shares article featuring daughter Hamiley Arenas

"My baby Baller @hamileyarenas0," wrote Laura Govan in the caption.

The third Arenas sibling averages 22.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game as a freshman and is being considered a major college prospect, much like her older sister and her older brother.

