Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares 4-word reaction to pop legend Prince's ex-drummer winning her first Grammy Award

Former reality show star Laura Govan celebrated Shiela E., who used to be pop legend Prince's drummer, winning her first Grammy award on Monday.Govan, who is Alijah Arenas' mother, shared a post on Instagram, congratulating her on her win with a 4-word reaction.

Laura Govan shares Shiela E. winning her first Grammy ever (Source: Instagram/ lauramgovan)

"Proud of you Tia @shielathedrummer," wrote Laura Govan in the caption.

She won the Grammy in the Best Global Music Performance category for “Bemba Colorá,” for which she collaborated with Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar. This is her first Grammy win since she was first nominated back in 1985. However, after a 40-year wait and in her sixth nomination, she finally won one.

“The very first time I was nominated was 40 years ago today. 1985,” said the new Grammy winner in her acceptance speech. “Just know that it’s never too late to keep doing and dreaming.”

Govan has been very active on social media, often posting about her celebrity friends, her children's basketball careers, and politics. She is a very vocal critic of President Donald Trump and often posts Instagram Stories criticizing the controversial reality show star turned-president.

Laura Govan shares more highlights of youngest son Aloni Arenas in action

Meanwhile, in her other Instagram stories, Govan showed how much of a proud mom she is as she posted several highlights featuring her youngest child, Aloni Arenas. She showed off his hooping skills as he played for Heritage Christian Middle School in Chatsworth, California, including a three-point play after getting fouled while he was driving to the hoop.

Laura Govan shares Aloni Arenas' hooping highlights on her Instagram Stories (Source: Instagram/ lauramgovan)

"And Oneeeee @aloniarenas," wrote Laura Govan in her Instagram Stories caption.

Aloni is considered a rising star in middle school and even though he is only in seventh grade, he has shown he can compete against high schoolers already.

Govan shares four children with her estranged ex, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, with the eldest being Izela who plays for Louisville, followed by Alijah, a five-star who has committed to USC. Hamiley Arenas is a high school freshman playing for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) while Aloni is still in middle school.

