Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 1-word reaction to son Aloni Arenas' latest performance

Rising middle school star Aloni Arenas, the youngest son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan, has been tearing it up with Heritage Christian (Chatsworth). On Monday, Laura shared highlights of Aloni's performance during a game against Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) on Instagram.

"Welp @aloniarenas," Govan wrote.

Laura Govan shares Aloni Arenas hooping highlights vs Sierra Canyon (Source: Instagram/ lauramgovan)

The video featured Arenas driving past defenders and evading some of them to score a hoop. Aloni also plays for the AAU team Compton Magic.

Govan often watches her kids play, even traveling for hours to show her support. She often uploads or shares videos that feature any of them, as all four play basketball. Izela, the eldest, plays basketball for Louisville, while the second child, Alijah, is a five-star prospect who plays for Chatsworth. Last month, he surprised many when he announced his commitment to USC.

Govan's third child, Hamiley Arenas, is a rising freshman star at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks).

Laura Govan traveled to Louisville to watch Izela Arenas play

Laura Govan showed her support for eldest daughter, Izela, by traveling to Louisville, Kentucky, to watch her play against No. 3 Notre Dame on Sunday. The proud mother shared highlights from the game on her Instagram Stories. Izela is a freshman guard at Louisville.

Laura Govan in Louisville to see eldest daughter Izela Arenas play (Source: Instagram/lauramgovan)

The Cardinals fell to the Fighting Irish 89-71, marking their first home loss since December. The defeat leaves Louisville with a 15-7 overall record and an 8-3 mark in the ACC, while Notre Dame improves to 19-2 and remains unbeaten in conference play at 10-0.

Govan attended the game to support her daughter Izela but returned to Los Angeles for her younger children, even attending an event with Alijah.

