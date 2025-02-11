WATCH: USC coach Eric Musselman spotted visiting Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas during crucial West Valley League game

Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth (California) Chancellors had been seeking revenge against Cleveland High School since the Cavaliers defeated them 76-74 in overtime on Jan. 24. This time, with USC coach Eric Musselman in attendance, the Trojans commitment led his team to a dominant 71-44 victory on Monday.

Trending

Previously, the game was at Cleveland High, with the Cavaliers escaping with a two-point victory. However, this time, the Chancellors held home court, and Arenas got hot, posting 30 points and 10 rebounds, as his future coach watched.

Expand Tweet

Alijah Arenas surprised many last month when he announced his commitment to USC on "Gil's Arena," the podcast of his father, Gilbert Arenas. Many expected him to choose his father's alma mater, Arizona, or Louisville, where his elder sister Izela plays.

With the Arenas-led win, Chatsworth overtook Cleveland atop the West Valley League, as Cleveland had been undefeated against other West Valley teams before Monday.

Chatsworth only has two games left on its regular season schedule before the CIF City Section Open Division playoffs begin. The first is a nonleague game against Sylmar on Wednesday, and then a Valentine's Day matchup against fellow West Valley team Birmingham. Should Chatsworth beat Birmingham, the team will enter the City Section Playoffs as West Valley's No. 1 seed.

Sophomore guard backed up Alijah Arenas in crucial win over Cleveland High

Alijah Arenas did not do it alone, however, as sophomore guard Aaron Krueger came off the bench and helped spark the Chancellors' offense with three 3-pointers in the first half. His dagger 3s kept the Cavaliers from getting any momentum during the second quarter.

Chatsworth coach Sam Harris praised Krueger's performance:

“I told Aaron before the game, ‘Be ready. When you come in, you’ve got to pull the trigger.’”

Senior center Taj Unuakhalu was the team's defensive stalwart, grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking four shots, while senior guard Salomon Torres added 11 rebounds.

As the score suggested, Chatsworth was in control throughout the game, dominating the offensive glass and stopping any momentum the Cavaliers could muster.

The announcement of the City Section Open Division playoff pairings is scheduled for Sunday,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback