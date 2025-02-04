6'7" sharpshooter Isaiah Carroll's performance at Intuit Dome makes fans question his single D1 Offer: "Every Cali recruiter should be ashamed"

Nikolas Khamenia may be Harvard Westlake's most high-profile player, but Isaiah Caroll also showed he is a star during the Trinity-Mission League Showcase at the Intuit Dome last Saturday. The unstarred and unranked shooter carried the team past St. Francis for a 59-52 win.

The Harvard Westlake star was lights out against St. Francis, sinking five 3-pointers and scoring 22 points in the Trinity-Mission League Showcase game. Because Carroll is a relative unknown and an unrated and unstarred player, fans were decrying his status in the comments section.

"6’7 wing with a clip and defends. Every Cali recruiter should be ashamed they haven’t offered," one commenter pointed out.

"5 NBA 3’s at Intuit on Saturday was 🔥… @isaiahj___ also does not get the respect he deserves," another fan wrote.

"@uschoops @uclambb stay home and recruit 🤷🏾‍♂️," a fan said.

Meanwhile, other commenters believe that after that performance against St.Francis, other schools may finally pay attention to him.

"He gon keep working! He good 🎬🎬🎬," one person said.

"His recruitment is gonna explode at the right time he is NICE!" another fan added.

"Something is going to happen soon🔥🔥🔥💯%," a fan wrote.

Hoops fans react to Isaiah Carroll's performance against St. Francis at the Intuit Dome (Source: Instagram/@hoopspill)

Carroll was the Harvard Westlake's highest scorer in that game, with Duke signee Khamenia adding 18 points. He was also named the game's MVP. Harvard Westlake is still undefeated against opponents in the Mission League.

After the win against St. Francis, Carroll, Khamenia, and the rest of the Harvard Westlake Wolverines will be seeded No. 1 for the Mission League Tournament, which will decide which team will win the Mission League championship.

Isaiah Carroll and Harvard Westlake to kick off Mission League Tournament vs. Crespi

Harvard Westlake has now wrapped up its regular season campaign as the top team in the Mission League. However, the Wolverines must first go through Crespi in the semifinals to win the championship. The team has had a bye because of its No. 1 seeding and was awaiting the quarterfinal of its bracket.

Crespi, the No. 4 seed in the Mission League, defeated Bishop Alemany in the quarterfinal on Monday, 80-52. The winner of that game awaits the winner of the Sierra Canyon vs. Notre Dame Sherman Oaks semifinal match, which means that should the Wolverines defeat Crespi, either Bryce James or Tyran Stokes will be awaiting them in the final.

