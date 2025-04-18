Cameron Pritchett, a four-star edge rusher from the Class of 2027, currently plays football at Thompson High School in Alabama. He received a whooping $750,000 NIL offer from another state, but the defenseman declined the offer in favor of staying in Alabama, according to 5 Star Football's Instagram page.

Thompson High School quarterback Trent Seaborn also turned down a seven-figure NIL deal to stay at his high school last year, according to AL.com. According to the website, the QB received the offer from a trading card company, but the four-star quarterback turned down the offer.

Pritchett was a major part of the Warriors' Class 7A state championship last year. He tallied 78 tackles last year and was a star performer in the Warriors' championship game. The edge rusher recorded seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss in the title game.

Cameron Pritchett is ranked No. 122 in the country and is the 15th-best edge rusher in the Class of 2027, according to On3. He is also the seventh-best overall prospect in the state of Alabama. He is the best overall recruit in the state, according to Rivals.

Pritchett is currently holds offers from top programs such as Alabama, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Ole Miss and Florida. According to On3, the Crimson Tide is considered the favorite to secure the talented edge rusher.

Cameron Pritchett received an offer from Ohio State during his visit

The Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the four-star Alabama recruit Cameron Pritchett on the weekend of April 12. His trip concluded with an offer from coach Ryan Day and company.

Pritchett spoke about the program and recalled his interactions with the coaching staff during his visit.

"It was great being around the coaching staff and players learning…" Pritchett said. "Knowing how a big of a toll that’s gonna help me improve in the future. The energy from all the players and coaches were there, and Ohio State holds everyone to this standard, which allows them to win a Natty. I’m very thankful that I got the opportunity to visit and can’t wait to get down there some more."

The Buckeyes' Class of 2027 is ranked No. 2 in the country, according to 247Sports. Coach Day has secured commitments from two standout athletes so far: Ohio athlete Jamier Brown and California quarterback Brady Edmunds.

