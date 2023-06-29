Who is Trent Seaborn? A deeper look at the 8th-grade QB with an Alabama scholarship offer

Trent Seaborn is not your average 15-year-old. He is a champion quarterback who has already achieved more than most high school players ever will.

Seaborn, an eighth-grader from Alabaster, Alabama, led Thompson High School to its fourth consecutive Class 7A state title last season, throwing for five touchdowns in the title game.

He has drawn interest from some of the nation's top college programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, and North Carolina. He has also excelled academically and at elite camps.

Trent is a 2027 Pro-Style QB who stands at 6’1" and weighs 178 lbs. He led his team to a 7A State Championship last season with his quick and accurate passing. He can throw the ball with power and precision, finding his receivers in tight windows.

He also has good mobility and vision, making plays on the run when needed. He’s a smart and patient passer who knows how to read defenses and sell fakes. He has a smooth and fast release, with an over-the-top delivery and a fully extended arm motion.

He can adjust his touch and trajectory depending on the situation. Trent is a winner and a leader who has the skills and the mindset to succeed at the next level.

Trent Seaborn’s journey from freshman phenom to college prospect

Class of 2027 QB Trent Seaborn

Trent Seaborn’s stellar season caught the eye of many college coaches, who wasted no time in offering him scholarships. He got his first offer from Northern Colorado in October 2022, and then added Maryland, Troy, and Marshall to his list in December.

He has since racked up offers from Hawaii, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oregon, North Carolina, Auburn, and Alabama. Seaborn has a lot of options to choose from as he looks to take his game to the next level.

Seaborn is entering his freshman year at Thompson with high expectations and a bright future ahead of him. He will have to compete with Zach Sims, a three-star quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, for the starting job.

Trent Seaborn will also have to deal with the pressure and attention that comes with being a highly sought-after recruit at such a young age. He said he tries not to let it distract him from his goals and focuses on improving himself on and off the field.

