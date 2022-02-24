5 superstar college QBs who couldn't replicate their success in NFL 

NFL teams are always searching for the next superstar quarterback. While often times successful college quarterbacks make a big splash at the professional level, it doesn't always work out that way.

Here are five quarterbacks who were elite in college football but couldn't make the same impact in the NFL.

Superstar college QBs who failed in the NFL

#1 - Tim Tebow

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is one of the greatest college football players of all time. He won two National Championships with the Florida Gators and won a Heisman Trophy while finishing in the top five in Heisman voting for three consecutive seasons.

He couldn't find the same success as a pro, starting just 14 games while completing less than 48 percent of his passes and recording a disappointing 75.3 career passer rating.

#2 - Robert Griffin III

Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III, or RG3, won the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Baylor. His skill set excited Washington so much that they traded three first-round picks and a second-round pick for the right to draft him.

He went on to win the Rookie of the Year award, but then everything fell apart after that. He recorded just 23 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions throughout the remainder of his career.

