Top 5 Most disappointing draft picks in NFL history

Every year, teams towards the top of the NFL Draft aim to make a selection that will change their future. They often do, but it's not always for the better. Those who follow the NFL will always remember both the biggest steals as well as the biggest busts of all time. They both drastically changed the fortunes of the team that selected them.

Expectations weighed against career performance are what determines the value of a player. Expectations coming out of college and into the NFL can determine exactly where a player is drafted. The career performance that follows should, in theory, match the draft position. These are the five most disappointing draft picks in NFL history that failed to meet their expectations.

Biggest NFL Draft busts of all time

#5 - QB Akili Smith, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals QB Akili Smith

Quarterback Akili Smith was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the third overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon. When any player is selected that high, especially a quarterback, the expectations are that he is going to be the future of the franchise. That was not the case for Akili Smith.

He has played only four seasons in the NFL and started just 17 games total with an ugly 3-14 career record. He completed just 47 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

#4 - EDGE Vernon Gholston, New York Jets

New York Jets EDGE Vernon Gholston

Edge rusher Vernon Gholston was selected by the New York Jets as the sixth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He set a single-season record at Ohio State with 14 sacks in his final season in college. He was considered a "can't miss" pass rushing prospect by most scouts. They were wrong.

Vernon Gholston didn't record a single sack in 45 games across three seasons with the New York Jets. It's almost hard to believe, but it's true. Dominant edge rushers have always been popular picks high in the NFL Draft, and Gholston was one of the most hyped of all time. He didn't live up to it.

