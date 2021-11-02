5 unexpected NFL trades that made no sense

There have been many head-scratching NFL trades over the years. Some were overly desperate moves that required far too much sacrifice, while others simply made no sense at all. Of all the worst NFL trades in history, these five stand out above the rest.

NFL Trades: Unexpected stars on the move

#5 - RB Trent Richardson traded from Cleveland Brown to Indianapolis Colts

Trent Richardson was excellent in his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns after being selected third overall in the NFL Draft. Solid production and high selection are what made this one of the most confusing NFL trades in history. Richardson was projected to be a building block for the Browns, but they traded him to the Colts early in his second year.

Anthony Dabbundo @AnthonyDabbundo all the draft pick trade talk has me reminiscing about when ryan grigson gave the browns a 1 for Trent Richardson



and then the browns used the pick on Johnny Manziel all the draft pick trade talk has me reminiscing about when ryan grigson gave the browns a 1 for Trent Richardsonand then the browns used the pick on Johnny Manziel

At the time, this move really made no sense at all. Looking back at how it played out makes the Browns look like they made the right move. Richardson went on to have a failed career and the Browns received a new first-round draft pick in return. Too bad they used it in the failed Johnny Manziel experiment. Still, as it happened, it was high on the list of strange NFL trades.

#4 - WR DeAndre Hopkins traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals for RB David Johnson

The swap the Houston Texans made to acquire David Johnson by sacrificing DeAndre Hopkins was one of the most baffling NFL trades in history. Hopkins was in the prime of his career and had already established himself as one of the very best wide receivers in the entire NFL. David Johnson was already far removed from his best days before the trade even happened.

CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet



believes that the Hopkins trade will go down as one of the most lopsided trades in history. "This was an all-time heist. Bill O'Brien traded DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson and a second round pick! You could make the case that Cardinals team MVP is O'Brien." @AdamSchein believes that the Hopkins trade will go down as one of the most lopsided trades in history. "This was an all-time heist. Bill O'Brien traded DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson and a second round pick! You could make the case that Cardinals team MVP is O'Brien."@AdamSchein believes that the Hopkins trade will go down as one of the most lopsided trades in history. https://t.co/naIHJRHDfJ

The swap made little sense for the Texans. Hopkins had great chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson and was one of the best players on a contending team. That was the exclamation point on a disastrous run in Houston by Bill O'Brien.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht