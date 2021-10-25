“I was in such a fishbowl” - Texans' David Johnson opens up on the stress he endured during DeAndre Hopkins trade

Houston Texans running back David Johnson was part of the controversial and oh-so-talked-about DeAndre Hopkins trade to the Arizona Cardinals. It was one of the many questionable moves that then head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien made before his eventual dismissal from the Texans organization.

While all of the talk surrounded Hopkins and O'Brien, there was also a lot of attention towards David Johnson and his performance with the Houston Texans.

As David Johnson prepares to face his former team, he opened up about his experience this week and the challenges he faced on and off the field.

Aaron Reiss @aaronjreiss theathletic.com/2903686/2021/1… What's it like on the wrong side of one of the most criticized trades in NFL history?David Johnson became so stressed he didn't have the energy to play with his son. Then he sought professional help.The #Texans RB opens up @TheAthleticNFL What's it like on the wrong side of one of the most criticized trades in NFL history?David Johnson became so stressed he didn't have the energy to play with his son. Then he sought professional help.The #Texans RB opens up @TheAthleticNFL: theathletic.com/2903686/2021/1…

RB David Johnson felt like he was in a 'fish bowl' following trade to Texans

David Johnson felt a tremendous amount of pressure on him when he was traded in exchange for DeAndre Hopkins in March 2020. In an article with "The Athletic" this week, Johnson talked about the adversity he faced.

He said that because it was a trade involving Hopkins that the spotlight was put on him and what he could do for the Texans.

“I was in such a fishbowl,” he said. “Everything I did was going to be magnified because of the trade. Honestly, I felt like if I was traded for anyone else, it wouldn’t be as bad. I think just the magnitude of the trade is what made it so stressful.”

Johnson said he was excited to get a second chance with a new team after he had struggled with the Cardinals the previous season. He was unaware, even after talking to Texans coaches and front office staff, that Hopkins was part of the trade.

Shortly after that, he found out it was Hopkins and his excitement for change turned to stress. When he took the field with the Texans, he said that he was immediately judged for his lack of production but that the team he has around him wasn't taken into consideration by those who were criticizing him.

Andy Kwong @akwong31 #TGIF Happy Friday!!!!Just a trip down memory lane in this #HOUvsAZ reunion game. I'm still in awe of this 47-yard TD run by then #AZCardinals RB and now Texans' David Johnson in 2015. Had 228 scrimmage yards and 3 TDs that game!One of my favorite all-time Cardinals! #RedSea Happy Friday!!!!Just a trip down memory lane in this #HOUvsAZ reunion game. I'm still in awe of this 47-yard TD run by then #AZCardinals RB and now Texans' David Johnson in 2015. Had 228 scrimmage yards and 3 TDs that game!One of my favorite all-time Cardinals!#RedSea #TGIF https://t.co/R6mNjcLnZu

Johnson went on to explain that the worst part was that he brought the frustration he was feeling on the field and at the team's facilities home and expressed anger toward his family.

“I felt like I was constantly having a lot of adversity thrown at me,” he said. “I was just getting real frustrated, really mad. The biggest thing for me is I was bringing it home to my wife and kids, being stressed and carrying it over from the game or the facility to my wife. I felt like they didn’t deserve that.”

Also Read

Johnson said the stress of the trade situation (and the fact that he suffered a concussion last season) led him to seek help. He consulted a mental conditioning coach that helps athletes face adversity and that it has made a difference in his situation.

Johnson and the Texans will now head to Arizona to face his former team. The Texans are 1-5 on the season, and Johnson has just 20 rushes for 79 yards and 14 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown as Houston continues to find their identity without former quarterback Deshuan Watson.

Edited by LeRon Haire