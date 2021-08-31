NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Texans looking to trade RB David Johnson?

Running back David Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans in March 2020 after five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson rushed for just 691 yards and six touchdowns along with 314 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns last season.

The Texans have already parted ways with DeAndre Hopkins and JJ Watt. With constant rumors swirling that quarterback Deshaun Watson could also soon be traded, it seems the next big name to be moved could possibly be David Johnson.

Could the Houston Texans trade David Johnson before Week 1?

How did David Johnson’s name get on the trade block? Well, most recently it was Baltimore Ravens' running back JK Dobbins who tore his ACL in the third and final preseason game, and is expected to miss the entire 2021 season. The Ravens seem to be looking for an experienced running back to fill in now that JK Dobbins is out.

David Johnson's Last Three Games Form has arrived pic.twitter.com/nwTsxdTYne — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) August 29, 2021

Before that, it was the Los Angeles Rams who were actively looking for a running back when Cam Akers was injured. Last week, the Rams made a trade with the New England Patriots for running back Sony Michel. So, will the Ravens make the same move now?

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is on the ground holding his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 28, 2021

Trading David Johnson could be beneficial for the Houston Texans, as they are currently in a rebuild mode. Over the last few seasons, even before the departure of head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien, moves were made that broke down the core of the team as a whole, both in offense and defense.

The Texans could move Johnson and receive additional draft picks in return, which could help their rebuild for next season and possibly for years to come. Before the season begins, it would be the time to move David Johnson when other teams are still desperate to fill the needs they have at running back.

Johnson is also entering the final season of his four-year deal, which he and the Texans restructured this offseason. That means he would be a value to any team he is traded to and would be a free agent after the 2021 season, so there wouldn’t be any full-time commitment for a team to keep Johnson beyond the upcoming season.

It seems right now the Houston Texans will listen to any and all calls for players, most specifically Watson and Johnson. What becomes of those calls remains to be seen, though.

