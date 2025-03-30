After committing to the Oklahoma Sooners last week, Aaliyah Chavez is gearing up for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game, which tips off on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The games' rosters consist of many elite players, such as the Boozer twins, Nate Ament, Alijah Arenas, Hailee Swain, Nyla Brooks and Addison Deal.

Ad

The practice sessions have begun, and players are determined to showcase their skills.

On Sunday, Aaliyah Chavez revealed her all-black gear through her Instagram story. Photographer Dhan Calo shared photographs of McDonald's All-American athletes in their uniforms and shared them on his Instagram handle. Chavez reshared that post.

Aaliyah Chavez reveals her all-black gear for McDonald's All-American finals via latest IG post via Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Class of 2025 top high school girls basketball player Aaliyah Chavez commits to Jennie Baranczk's Oklahoma Sooners

Point guard Aaliyah Chavez holds the No.1 spot nationally in the Class of 2025. The young hooper has won the Gatorade National Player of the Year and was named to the Naismith Trophy.

At Monterey High in Lubbock, Texas, she wrapped up her high school basketball career with a staggering 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds and 771 assists

Ad

On March 24, Chavez announced her commitment to Jennie Baranczk's Oklahoma Sooners roster via ESPN's "SportsCenter Live."

Expand Tweet

Ad

“I’m not just joining a program, I’m joining a family. I’m ready to give my all to make this my home and bring a national championship to the city of Norman,” Chavez said, according to The Athletic.

“They have great coaches, coaches that I have been talking to since I was in eighth grade. They match how I want to play. I want to play fast, and that’s why I chose (Oklahoma).”

Ad

She announced her decision a day after Baranczk's program advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013. The Oklahoma Sooners boast 11 Sweet 16 trips and three Final Fours (in 2002, 2009 and 2010). Oklahoma (27-9) lost 82-59 to UConn on Saturday.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Kiyan Anthony's $30 million worth mom La La Anthony shares her look in a stunning pink outfit

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback