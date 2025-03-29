IN PHOTOS: Kiyan Anthony's $30 million worth mom La La Anthony shares her look in a stunning pink outfit 

Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony is the No. 1 high school basketball player in New York and ranks in the 33rd spot nationally. He is ranked No. 12 as a shooting guard in the Class of 2025, according to On3. He plays high school basketball for Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York.

He is the son of two icons, namely NBA star Carmelo Anthony and $30 million-worth celebrity La La Anthony (according to Celebrity Net Worth). On Saturday, La La shared a carousel post on Instagram, wearing a stunning pink outfit.

She captioned the post with the following:

"Moving at my own pace."

The TV personality and actress has been at the forefront of giving back to society, whether through her Christmas charity events or her prison reform project titled "Three Sixty."

"We bring Christmas to 400 inner city kids, which is so powerful..We have performances, dance battles, we have dinner together. We give out gifts and clothing and winter coats and just a lot of amazing things for the kids," La La said of the Wonderland charity event during last Christmas per The Blast.

Speaking of her prison reform project, "ThreeSixty," which provides mentorship, coaching and rehabilitation to young prisoners, she refers to "Re-entry &Release" as the program's ultimate goal. In an interview with PEOPLE last year, she discussed her initiatives.

"At this age, they are still so young," she said. "When you talk to them, especially if you have your own kids, you just become so much more compassionate. It feels like any one of our kids could be one bad decision away from being in a similar situation," La La describes her motivation to help out the young prisoners aged between 18 to 21.

She further shares a successful story from her project, where an inmate received an Ivy League scholarship.

"Just recently, one of the kids in my program, who was released not even a little over a year ago, got a full scholarship to Columbia University."

The New York County has recognized her contributions to the society. Last December, The NYC Department of Youth & Community Development renamed a block in the city as the "La La Anthony Lane" in her honor.

Long Island Lutherans' Kiyan Anthony lands victory against Highland Hawks' Nate Ament, resulting in a tight 56-55 win

The Throne national basketball tournament, widely regarded as the biggest high school national championship in America, was held March 27-29. The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders duelled against the Highland Hawks in the quarterfinals on March 28.

Kiyan Anthony played for 25 minutes, recording 11 points, three rebounds and two assists. Teammate Dylan Mingo contributed 18 points, three assists, four steals and five rebounds, while James Nigel added 11 points, four assists, three steals and one block.

Kiyan's Crusaders secured a narrow 56-55 victory over Nate Ament's Highland Hawks. Ament put on an impressive display, scoring 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals.

