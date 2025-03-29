  • home icon
  "Old news lol": Carmelo Anthony shares reaction as comments on son Kiyan Anthony's McDonald's All-American snub resurface

“Old news lol”: Carmelo Anthony shares reaction as comments on son Kiyan Anthony’s McDonald’s All-American snub resurface

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 29, 2025 15:04 GMT
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty

Kiyan Anthony, New York's top-ranked high school basketball player, was notably absent from the McDonald's All-American Game roster announced on Tuesday. The snub sparked controversy, with his father, Carmelo Anthony, addressing the issue on his podcast.

While he talked about the snub in detail in the podcast on March 13, SportsCenter NEXT shared some highlights and quotes by Anthony on Friday on Instagram.

Anthony gave his reaction to SportsCenter NEXT's post.

"This headline was a couple wks ago. Old news lol. He be ight though lol," Anthony wrote.
Carmelo Anthony shares reaction as comments on son Kiyan Anthony&rsquo;s McDonald&rsquo;s All-American snub resurface
Carmelo Anthony shares reaction as comments on son Kiyan Anthony’s McDonald’s All-American snub resurface

In the podcast, he talked about his son not being included in the All-American Game:

"Anthony family once again gets jerked," Carmelo said. "I think he deserved to make it. No bias s**t. I think he really put the work in and really deserved to be a McDonald's All-American because of his journey and because of his trajectory and how his development went." (27:48)
He also said that the teams are set when the players are in their freshman year, acknowledging the politics:

"The politics that you have to deal with today — the fact that I was a #1 player and I had all that and I built that...you have to deal with some of that today." [33:39]

Kiyan Anthony led Long Island Lutheran to a victory against Nate Ament's Highland

In the Throne national championship on Thursday, Kiyan Anthony and Co. led the Crusaders to a 56-55 victory against Nate Ament's Highland High School.

SLAM High School shares some highlights of the two top prospects on Instagram.

"Kiyan & LuHi just beat Nate Ament’s Highland squad 56-55 🚨 @thethronehoops @shotbycozy," the post's caption read.

Anthony committed to Syracuse last year and will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell next season.

Edited by Ribin Peter
