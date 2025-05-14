Kiyan Anthony shared a carousel of images on Instagram wearing new stylish fits on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard shared images from his vacation, basketball court, practice and taking a mirror selfie, among others.

Ad

His post saw reactions from top recruits, including the Villanova Wildcats signee Acaden Lewis, Northwestern Wildcats signee Jake West, Class of 2026 recruit Tajh Ariza, and the son of the 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Chris Paul II, and his mother, La La Anthony:

Ad

Trending

Acaden Lewis, Chris Paul II, Jake West and Tajh Ariza share their reactions as Kiyan Anthony shares stylish photodump on IG (Image: IG/kiyananthony)

"Elite dump cuz," commented Acaden Lewis.

"He cold," Chris Paul II commented.

La La Anthony commented with three red heart emojis.

Founder and CEO of ACES, Brian Kortovich added:

"Yessir my guy," with a fire emoji.

"Trim," wrote Tajh Ariza.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony completed a stellar high school basketball career at Long Island Lutheran last season. The son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony will play for his alma mater, Syracuse Orange, next season.

While Anthony is known for his relentless scoring on the court, he also has a clothing brand, 'One Way.' In an Instagram video uploaded by the famous basketball page Overtime on Sep. 23, the shooting guard talked about the story and how it became a six-figure brand:

Ad

"When we started in February of 2023, I had just transferred to my new school and my friend; he was going to college," Kiyan said. "We didn't really have nothing to do."

Ad

"We was always into fashion. So we was like, 'Why don't we just try a clothing brand and we just did it?' We went all out, put everything into it and yeah it's where it's at now six-figure brand."

Kiyan Anthony talks about his goals for his clothing brand

Anthony has a NIL value of $1.1 million, according to On3. He has signed NIL deals with PSD Underwear on Sep. 21, Nerf on Sep. 28 and Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation on Oct. 26 in 2023. He also signed a deal with AT&T on March 3 this year.

Ad

In another video uploaded by Overtime in October, Anthony talked about his vision and goals for the brand

“My future goal for the brand is just to keep expanding eventually I want to open up a store in a city or something like that," Kiyan Anthony said. (Timestamp: 11:20)

Anthony will be joined by Luke Fennell and Sadiq White next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More