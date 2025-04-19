Adidas' first HS women NIL signee Kaleena Smith shares 2-word reaction as her friend nominates her for USC ice bucket challenge 

Class of 2027 hooper Kaleena Smith plays point guard for Ontario Christian High School in California. After the AI-Ghibli and the AI Action Figure trend, the USC ice bucket challenge is the latest pop culture phenomenon, which Kaleena took on.

On Friday, Smith's friend, who goes by the username @iheartkamariii, nominated her for the USC ice bucket challenge. A playful video of the same was posted by her friend, which was reposted by Smith on her Instagram handle and dropped a two word reaction.

"Oh No," read the caption.

Kaleena Smith's reaction as her friend nominates her for the USC ice bucket challenge via Instagram.

Smith took on the challenge, with a bucket of ice-cold water poured on her head with the assistance of her friend. She then nominated Sierra Canyon's Emilia Krstevski, Etiwanda's Chasity Rice and Arynn Finley for the challenge.

Kaleena Smith takes the ice bucket challenge via Instagram.

Kaleena Smith is the first high school athlete to ink an NIL deal with the sports apparel brand Adidas.

"Signing Kaleena as our first high school NIL women's basketball athlete is a pivotal moment for us as we lead in championing women's sports and building greater access to and representation in the game that we all love," stated Parker Smith, President of Adidas Women's Basketball.

Smith expressed her excitement regarding her NIL deal with the following message.

"I’m blessed to be part of something Candace is creating, and to get to do that with a brand like Adidas who is taking a different approach to play a role to help grow the game for players like me,”

With her partnership with Adidas, Smith is set to represent the sports apparel brand in all of her games. In addition to that, Adidas will also sponsor her high school team at Ontario Christian.

Kaleena Smith hits back at critics over comments on skill, size

Kaleena Smith came to the spotlight at the age of just eight years old, when she was featured in USA Today's article, calling her out as a 'basketball prodigy.' In an interview with The Next Hoops, the 5'5 hooper hit back at the people who questioned her merit and skills, based on her height.

“I’m just trying to prove people wrong. A lot of people see my height and say, ‘Oh, she’s too small, she won’t make it to college. She already hit her ceiling.’ "

"So really just having that mindset around proving people wrong, whether it’s scoring or getting [my teammates] involved, I feel like I’m different from everyone else.”

Smith was part of the USA Women's U17 National Team and the 2023-24 Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.

In her high school career in Ontario, she played 33 games in her freshman year, averaging 34.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks. In her sophomore year, she participated in 32 games, averaging 23.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 4.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per MaxPreps.

She has received college offers from LSU, UCLA, USC, among others, per CNBC.

